SYNLawn Announces New Portable Putting Green With Fringe

DALTON, Ga., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYNLawn®, the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America, announced that its new three-foot by eight-foot putting green with fringe is now available for purchase. This roll-out golf green is the fifth addition to SYNLawn's Portable Golf Green collection.

"As the weather gets warmer, more and more people are interested in portable putting green systems," said George Neagle, executive vice president of SYNLawn. "As demand has gone up, we wanted to create an upgraded product that looks even more natural and performs better than any other like it on the market."

The Portable Golf Green with Fringe is expertly designed to provide customers with the most realistic putting surface. This golf green also offers golfers the same level of performance expected from a professional golf course. Made of versatile nylon top cloth with durable fringe turf along the perimeter, SYNLawn's roll-out golf practice green is designed for everyone.

Since the putting green is easy to travel with, it makes for the perfect gift or addition to any collection. This golf green fits in almost any size of home or office, making it easy to elevate your summer outings. The product is UV stabilized to prevent fading, stain-resistant, and has a non-skid backing.

Save 15% off your purchase of the new SYNLawn 3'x8' Portable Putting Green with Fringe now through June 30, 2022, with code pr3x8 at synlawngolf.com. Learn more about the new Portable Golf Green with Fringe at https://www.synlawngolf.com/shop/portable-golf-green-3-x-8-with-fringe/.

SYNLawn® is the largest manufacturer and unrivaled innovator of artificial grass in North America and offers the greenest turf on Earth. As part of the SportGroup Holding® family of companies, SYNLawn, along with sister surfacing brands - Astroturf, Rekortan, APT and Laykold - delivers the best products available on the market. SYNLawn's product offerings also include Calico Greens™, an upscale line of artificial wall displays. SYNLawn's turnkey network of 100 distributors seamlessly combines environmental stewardship with industry-leading innovations. Manufactured in Dalton, GA, SYNLawn uses bio-based ingredients, such as soy and sugarcane, and consumer-conscious additives such as antimicrobials to meet customers' wide range of needs. With more than 200,000 residential and commercial installations, the company is raising the bar for global synthetic turf standards and transforming the idea of grass. We have a proprietary system with a large percentage of renewable content. From rooftops to road medians and rocket-launch viewing sites, SYNLawn has installed over 150 million square feet of U.S. soy-backed grass across 200,000 installations in the United States and 19 other countries since 2008. SYNLawn added more soy than ever to its products in 2021, which increased its use of U.S. soy by 10%. For more information visit www.SYNLawn.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Pinterest and YouTube.

