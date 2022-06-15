5 Ways Water Can Help You Look and Feel Better This Summer

ROSEMONT, Ill., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From beaches and pools to drinking fountains and splash pads, water is synonymous with summer. As North Americans head into the summer months, Culligan International, a world leader in water treatment is highlighting the role water can play in helping us look and feel better all season long.



“Water’s benefits are virtually endless from its known impact on our body’s physical health to its proven effect on our emotional well-being,” said Judd Larned, President, Culligan Water. “With ease of accessibility through nature, your community or your home’s tap, water can be your best friend this summer.”

Here are five ways you can use water to help you look and feel better this summer:

1. Drink on the Go. It’s no secret that drinking water offers a bevy of health benefits from positively affecting energy levels and concentration to preventing headaches. Experts say that the average amount of water you need per day is about 3.7 liters (15.5 cups) for men and 2.7 liters (11.5 cups) for women. So, whether you’re going to work, the park, or the pool, always take a reusable water bottle with you. Set your water bottle in a high traffic area or close to the door so you don’t forget it when leaving home. And… refill, refill, refill whenever empty.

2. Drink Good Water. Not all water is created equal. Filling your reusable bottle with filtered water can ensure it not only tastes better but is better for you. Culligan offers a variety of home filtration or reverse osmosis (RO) systems that work to reduce contaminants such as lead, arsenic or pesticide runoff as well as any foul tastes or odors that might be in your water. While there are many options, the groundbreaking Culligan Aquasential® Smart Reverse Osmosis (RO) Drinking Water System is generally regarded as the World’s Most Efficient RO Drinking Water System.* With up to seven stages of filtration and 12 different filter options, it is certified to reduce 60 contaminants including lead, arsenic, pharmaceuticals, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and PFOA/PFOS plus 15 emerging contaminants that may be in your water.



The Aquasential Smart RO system’s modern design features a drinking water faucet with instant performance feedback in brushed nickel, chrome, matte black and bronze finishes. The Culligan Connect App gives users intuitive control over the smart RO system with water alerts, maintenance needs and tools that let homeowners:

Know at their fingertips that their RO is providing the safest water

Set water consumption goals to help create healthy habits

See how many contaminants are being removed for greater confidence

Track environmental impact and cost savings

Have peace of mind with built-in leak detection for additional protection

Get service reminders

With the Aquasential Smart RO, homeowners can have peace of mind with an unlimited supply of great-tasting, cleaner, safer water.

3. Add Water Exercise to Your Workout Routine. With warmer weather comes increased access to pools and natural bodies of water for exercise. Adding swimming or water aerobics to your weekly workout routine can help keep you feeling fit all summer long. Water exercise is low impact, making it easier on the body’s joints and reduces the risk of injury. It also provides a high level of built-in resistance, making it excellent for whole body and cardiovascular workouts. Mixing up your traditional workout routine with water exercise can also help prevent boredom or burnout keeping you motivated and active year-round.

4. Soften at Home Water for Better Hair, Skin and Nails. Everyone wants to look their best during the summer, and water plays an important role starting with the water in your home. If your home has hard water, it can have a negative effect on your hair, skin, and nails. Water with hard mineral content, such as magnesium and calcium, makes it difficult to achieve a thorough rinse in the shower, which weakens hair follicles and results in your hair easily breaking. Hard water also causes dry skin and the layers of your nails to break down over time. A water softening system in your home can go a long way toward keeping your hair bouncy and bright and your skin soft and supple.

Culligan’s Aquasential® Smart High Efficiency (HE) Water Softener offers high-efficiency water softening for your home. It can optimize salt, water, and electricity, with smart features that let you track water usage & set goals and receive service notifications like low salt alerts. Now through July 17th homeowners that select a combination of a Culligan HE Water Softener with a RO Drinking Water System will get $350 off their purchase. Dealer participation may vary.

5. Soak Up the Serenity of Water. Whether it’s a tranquil lake or the sandy beach along crystal clear waters, experts say that water can have a positive impact on mental health. It’s been found that being around water can lower blood pressure, decrease stress, and evoke a sense of relaxation. Summer is the perfect time to unwind by the water and soak up its benefits, whether on your own or with family and friends.

“Water can not only help you look and feel better this summer, but can benefit you year-round,” said Judd Larned.

For more information about the Culligan Aquasential products, including water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems and solutions for business, or to find your local Culligan Water Expert, visit www.culligan.com.

*Efficiency is based on 3rd party testing to NSF standards.

About Culligan International

Founded in 1936 by Emmett Culligan, Culligan International is a world leader in delivering water solutions that will improve the lives of their customers. The company offers some of the most technologically advanced, state-of-the-art water filtration products. Culligan’s products include water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems, and solutions for business. Culligan’s network of franchise dealers is the largest in the world, with over 800 dealers in 90 countries. Many Culligan dealers have valuable equity in their communities as multigenerational family owners of their franchises. For more information visit: www.culligan.com .

