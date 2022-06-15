TSG Recognizes Leading Payment Gateways with 2022 API Awards

Omaha, NE, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Strawhecker Group (TSG), a globally recognized analytics, intelligence, and consulting firm in the payments industry, is pleased to recognize a selection of payments providers for their exceptional API offerings.

The annual Best of Breed API Report, powered by TSG’s Gateway Enterprise Metrics (GEM) platform, ranks payment gateways’ overall API experience across two key assessments to provide insights and benchmarks on their developer integration experience.

First, the API Set assessment focuses on documentation and functionality. This review is based on the persona of a developer with minimal API knowledge, such as one that builds websites for small businesses. Second, the API Developer Roadmap assessment focuses on critical areas developers see as roadblocks to integration and development. This review is based on the persona of a tenured commercial developer with extensive payments experience.

“We provide critical perspectives so gateways can improve their platforms and integrations, ensuring merchants and consumers do not experience issues,” says Al Novacek, GEM Director at TSG. “Through the lens of a commercial developer, TSG helps gateways identify the critical components APIs must offer and support,” added Cliff Gray, TSG Senior Associate.

Now, more than ever, merchant acquisition and retention is about technology, open-source platforms, and next-generation development communities. GEM assessments are critical to any gateway or payment technology provider hoping to compete in this brave new marketplace.

“TSG’s assessment of our API has helped the Fortis team visualize the developer journey, make impactful adjustments, and understand where we are versus the market,” says Greg Cohen, CEO at Fortis. “We are honored to win the API Set Award for the second year in a row.”

Key findings from some of the industry’s leading APIs:

Payments providers are working to improve their web presence of public API materials, especially those with multiple gateways. This leads to a good integration path for additional functionality.

While integrations for merchants continue to be simplified, many of the gateways analyzed have added focus and support for commercial developers

Functional support for cross-border transactions has increased or improved, especially between US and EU markets

Response codes offering high-level breakouts, and extensive changelogs, are vital areas that developers seek to improve the speed of integration

See below for the winners and runners-ups in the 2022 “Best of Breed” API Awards. TSG will be announcing the 2022 eCommerce Merchant Experience Awards in October.

“Best of Breed” API Awards

Overall API Assessment – Adyen

Adyen is receiving this award due to its aggregate score across the API Set and Developer Roadmap assessments. Adyen’s API provides robust functionality, documentation, and tools for developers to integrate effectively, without the need for technical assistance.

Runner-Up: Worldpay from FIS

API Set – Fortis

Fortis is receiving this award due to its robust API Set across APIs offered, response codes, and versioning. The Fortis platform provides competitive APIs, descriptive and logical formatting, appropriately categorized response codes, and offers revision history.

Runner-Ups: CSG Forte / Worldpay from FIS

Developer Roadmap – North American Bancard

North American Bancard (NAB) is receiving this award due to presenting commercial developers with the fewest roadblocks across three areas: API usability, modern integration, and feature functionality.

Runner-Up: Adyen

TSG can help you evaluate, benchmark, and improve your developer experience. Payments companies that use GEM to monitor their gateways externally and react to potential merchant issues in real-time have merchants that stay with them 8% longer than those that don’t. Contact TSG to learn more about joining the GEM platform.

Companies and/or products considered for any TSG awards may or may not include clients of TSG and do not necessarily represent all companies or products in the market. This analysis is based on reliable information, but its accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed. The information provided is not all-inclusive. All information listed is as available as of May 2022. The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is not and/or may not be endorsed, sponsored by, or in any other way affiliated with any companies or their logos illustrated in this presentation. The trademarks shown are registered and their own. This document has not been prepared by any entity displayed.

About TSG

The Strawhecker Group (TSG) is a globally recognized analytics and consulting firm that supports the entire payments ecosystem, serving over 1,000 clients from Fortune 500 leaders to more than a dozen of the world's most valuable brands. Trusted by industry leaders, TSG's strategic services, market intelligence, and analytics merge to empower clients with actionable and accessible information. Please visit www.TheStrawGroup.com.