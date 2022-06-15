Mattermost Launches New Productivity and Workflow Management Solutions for Digital Operations Teams

Palo Alto, Calif, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattermost, the leading open source collaboration platform for developers, today announced the launch of Mattermost 7.0, featuring core updates that enable users to develop custom apps and integrations (Apps Framework), communicate securely with native voice calls and screen share (Calls), and leverage out-of-the-box workflow templates to improve technical team productivity and operations.

With this latest release, the Mattermost developer collaboration platform now features enhanced capabilities to enable real-time collaboration for mission-critical developer use cases, such as operating incident response war rooms, providing documented processes and communication lines to technical teams during outages and supporting agile, CI/CD, and DevOps release methodologies.

These updates to the Mattermost platform — announced live at Dublin Tech Summit 2022 — support an approach to software development that prioritizes security and data protection by allowing enterprises to either self-host on their infrastructure or deploy on a private cloud offering. Developers can create their team workspace in minutes by signing up for free at Mattermost.com.

“As organizations look to accelerate efficiency within their R&D teams, we believe open source platforms like Mattermost will increasingly be preferred by developers and C-level executives alike as they enable the security, customization, and flexibility that the modern enterprise requires,” says Ian Tien, CEO, and co-founder of Mattermost. “The world’s largest companies continue to choose Mattermost as the essential solution to support their business-critical operations. With our newest release, we are providing even more options for technical teams to collaborate with confidence.”

“Since the rise of Agile and then DevOps, developer collaboration has been a foundational driver of both productivity and effectiveness. And as the digital experience has become the chief driver of competitive differentiation, it has been elevated in strategic importance,” said Charles Araujo, Publisher and Principal Analyst, The Digital Experience Report. “But as Mattermost’s most recent release points to, effective collaboration is about more than mere communication. It requires a cohesive approach that breaks down collaboration barriers via automation, addressing workflow bottlenecks, and integrations that keep developers in the flow. Building on its innovative Playbook approach and integrated project management tool, Boards, this release will help development teams make innovation-powering collaboration their default state.”

Mattermost 7.0 is available today and includes:

Calls: Secure Audio Communications

Integrated with Mattermost Channels, Calls offers the most secure option for team voice communication from 1:1 calls to group conversations. Users can seamlessly go from channel-based chat to audio calls with a single click while sharing team documents, presentations, images, and more.



Calls is a solution developed for public sector organizations, SecOps teams, and security professionals that require real-time “war rooms” — voice, messaging, and screen share-enabled channels to bridge essential personnel to triage critical incidents while assuring complete data protection via a self-hosted option.

Apps Framework: Fast Application Development & Integration

The Apps Framework abstracts away the complexity of writing directly to the Mattermost API. Engineers can quickly develop integrations or apps in any language that supports HTTP and then promptly deploy their creations with serverless hosting.

The Apps Framework strengthens the extensibility of the Mattermost open source platform, enabling robust integrations with third-party tools without introducing undue security risks. Developers can accelerate efficiencies to automate critical processes without adding new personnel or the burden of deploying multiple, fragmented solutions.

Workflow Templates: Agile and Aligned Collaboration and Business Continuity

The Mattermost platform now includes powerful team workflow templates designed to help orchestrate R&D team operations and processes — from release management to incident resolution and everything in between. The pre-built templates and implementation guides can be customized and tailored to specific team operations.

Mattermost Playbooks, when paired with these out-of-the-box workflow templates, is a vital foundation for any developer organization seeking to align agile workflows with a checklist-based process to streamline development processes and ensure business continuity during a wide range of potential disruptions.

In addition to these core improvements, Mattermost 7.0 includes features designed to support team productivity, including Collapsed Reply Threads and Advanced Message Formatting.

The Mattermost team will be live from Dublin Tech Summit, with CTO and co-founder Corey Hulen delivering a talk on “Optimizing the Developer Experience Through Remote Work and Collaboration.” The team will also showcase Mattermost 7.0 at the Collision Conference on June 20–23 in Toronto. CEO and co-founder Ian Tien will present a keynote session on “Dangerous Secrets of Open Source” at the conference.

About Mattermost:

Mattermost is an open source platform for secure collaboration across the entire software development lifecycle. Hundreds of thousands of developers around the globe trust Mattermost to increase their productivity by bringing together team communication, task and project management, and workflow orchestration into a unified platform for agile software development.

Founded in 2016, Mattermost’s open source platform powers over 900,000 workspaces worldwide with the support of over 4,000 contributors from across the developer community. The company serves over 900 customers, including Samsung, Nasdaq, SAP, European Parliament, and the United States Air Force, and is backed by world-class investors including Redpoint, YC Continuity, Battery Ventures, and S28 Capital.

To learn more, visit www.mattermost.com.

Mattermost and the Mattermost logo are registered trademarks of Mattermost, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.