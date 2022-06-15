Global Antibiotics Market Anticipated to Generate a Revenue of $58,798.1 Million and Grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the Analysis Period from 2020 to 2027 [234-Pages] | Divulge by Research Dive

New York, USA, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a report published by Research Dive, the global antibiotics market is envisioned to garner a revenue of $58,798.1 million by 2027 and grow at a CAGR of 4.0% during the estimated timeframe from 2020 to 2027.

With the growing prevalence of infectious diseases, such as tuberculosis, malaria, pneumonia, HIV/AIDS, and many more all across the globe, the antibiotics market is expected to experience alarming growth during the estimated timeframe. Besides, the rising investments in R&D activities by biotech companies and the huge massive adoption of generic medicines are further expected to bolster the growth of the market over the analysis time period. Furthermore, the increasing novel product innovations for the treatment of severe bacterial infections are predicted to fortify the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, the high initial investment and uncertain government regulatory policies may hinder the growth of the market throughout the analysis timeframe.

Get More Insights of Antibiotics Market. Request an Exclusive PDF Sample

Segments of the Antibiotics Market

The report has divided the market into segments based on drug class, spectrum, and region.

Drug Class: Fluoroquinolones Sub-segment to be Most Productive

The fluoroquinolones sub-segment is expected to garner a revenue of $10,143.1 million during the forecast time period. This is mainly because fluoroquinolones are extremely effective antibiotics with numerous beneficial pharmacokinetic properties. Moreover, the increasing novel product innovations and their government approvals are expected to propel the growth of the market sub-segment over the analysis period.

Spectrum: Broad-Spectrum Antibiotics Sub-Segment to be Most Lucrative

The broad-spectrum antibiotics sub-segment is expected to generate a revenue of $52,366.7 million and rise at a CAGR of 4.2% during the estimated timeframe. This is mainly due to the increasing healthcare expenditure in the developing economies, and the increasing development of innovative antibiotics. Moreover, the increasing strategic investments by the startup as well as established companies are expected to fuel the growth of the antibiotics market sub-segment over the forecast period.

Region: Asia-Pacific Region to Have the Largest Share of the Market

The Asia-pacific region of the antibiotics market is expected to generate a revenue of $19,932.6 million over the analysis timeframe. The increasing supportive government strategies and innovative initiatives for antibiotics development in this region are expected to drive the regional growth of the market over the forecast period.

Get Report data as per your Definition of the Antibiotics Market & Avail of Amazing Discount

Covid-19 Impact on the Antibiotics Market

Tough the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic has devastated several industries, however, it has had a positive impact on the growth of the antibiotics market. This is mainly because of the increased consumption of antibiotics to avoid prolonged illness and longer hospital stays during the pandemic period. In addition, the increase in the prescription of antibiotics by dentists has boosted the growth of the market during the period of crisis.

Key Players of the Antibiotics Market

The major players of the market include

GlaxoSmithKline plc Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Bayer AG Janssen Global Services LLC Sanofi Novartis AG Eli Lilly Merck KGaA Astellas Pharma Inc Abbott

These players are broadly working on the development of new business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product development to procure leading positions in the global industry.

For instance, in August 2021, Sanofi, a leading French multinational company, entered into a definitive agreement with Translate Bio, a clinical-stage mRNA therapeutics company. With this acquisition, the companies aimed to unlock the use and potential of mRNA in developing the best vaccines in other strategic areas such as oncology, immunology, and other rare diseases.

Further, the report also presents other crucial aspects including product portfolio, the financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, and the latest strategic development.

What Post COVID-19 factors impact the Antibiotics Market Growth? Get in touch with our Expert Analyst & Avail Access to Full Report - $2999(Read-only)

More about Antibiotics Market: