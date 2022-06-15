New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Continous Blood Glucose Monitoring Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285793/?utm_source=GNW

The global continuous blood glucose monitoring market is expected to grow from $9.94 billion in 2021 to $11.12 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The continuous blood glucose monitorin market is expected to reach $16.29 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10%.



The continuous blood glucose monitoring market consists of sales of continuous blood glucose monitoring devices by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships), that are used to track and monitor glucose levels in the blood. A continuous blood glucose monitoring device enables a person to better regulate glucose levels throughout the day and to experience fewer low blood glucose situations.



The main types of components in continuous blood glucose monitoring devices are insulin pumps, sensors, transmitters, and receivers.Insulin pumps are small, computerized devices designed and programmed to deliver pre-determined doses of insulin in diabetic patients at specific intervals.



These devices are used by type 1 diabetic patients, type 2 diabetic patients, gestational diabetes, and critical care patients which are used by various end-users including hospitals, homecare diagnostics, and other end users.



North America was the largest region in the continuous blood glucose monitoring market in 2021. The regions covered in the continuous blood glucose monitoring market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The increasing prevalence of diabetes is expected to propel the growth of the continuous blood glucose monitoring market going forward.Diabetes is a health disease that occurs when the blood glucose levels fluctuate in the body.



Blood glucose monitoring devices can aid in the detection of trends and patterns that give a better full picture of a diabetic’s condition. For instance, according to the International Diabetes Federation, in 2020 around 463 million adults were affected by diabetes among which 10.0% of them had type 1 diabetes and 90.0% had type 2 diabetes. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of diabetes is driving the growth of the continuous blood glucose monitoring market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the continuous blood glucose monitoring market.Major companies operating in the continuous blood glucose monitoring market are focused on developing advanced technological solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in 2020, Philips, a Netherlands-based health technology company that manufactures glucose monitoring devices launched non-invasive monitors for COPD patients based on ExpiraFlow technology. The non-invasive monitors help health care professionals to detect and screen the expiratory flow limitation and can also be used in optimal home care therapy.



In August 2020, Medtronic Plc, an Ireland-based medical device company acquired Companion Medical for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition is intended to allow Medtronic Plc to extend its product line and provide people with a one-of-a-kind and expansive ecosystem of support for their diabetes.



Companion Medical Inc. is a US-based company that manufactures smart insulin pens which are used to monitor blood glucose.



The countries covered in the continuous blood glucose monitoring market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





