At 13.5% CAGR, Global Automotive Power Liftgate Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 3,483.6 Million by 2028 | Industry Trends, Demand, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts & Factors

NEW YORK, NY, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors has published a new research report titled “Automotive Power Liftgate Market - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2022 – 2028” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Automotive Power Liftgate Market size & share in terms of revenue was worth of USD 1,629.5 million in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 3,483.6 million Mark, by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 13.5% during the forecast period 2022 to 2028.”

What is Automotive Power Liftgate? How big is the Automotive Power Liftgate Industry?

Market Overview:

The power liftgate is a technology for the back door of a vehicle that can be opened and closed by either pressing a button on the dashboard system or by utilising a remote control that is held in the driver's hand. Simply pushing a key allows the operator to open and close the liftgate of the car. It is designed to continue functioning normally even in the event that the network or the power supply fails.

This system is comprised of a number of components, including an electronic control unit, a drive unit, an anti-pinch strip system, a capacitive sensor system, and a power liftgate actuator. The automotive power liftgate market is anticipated to be driven by an increase in demand for electronic and sensor-based components that are used in automobiles.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1,629.5 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 3,483.6 Million CAGR Growth Rate 13.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Market Players Magna International, Stabilus GmbH, Continental AG, Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG, Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co., Strattec Security Corporation, Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., HI-LEX Corporation, VOXX Electronics Corp, Powder-Packer Corp, Autoease Technology, and Others Key Segment By Sales Channel, Vehicle Type, Product Type, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs.

Global Automotive Power Liftgate Market: Dynamics

With continued growth in the automotive industry, the automotive power liftgate market is expected to increase significantly internationally. Future automotive technology and improvements, such as a hands-free system for opening and closing back doors, will boost the automotive power liftgate market. The rising demand for luxury vehicles around the world, owing to rising consumer expenditure, is also likely to drive the market over the forecast period. Moreover, some insurance firms provide insurance premium discounts for automobiles that are outfitted with innovative technologies. This aspect is expected to drive the expansion of the automotive power liftgate market. Due to the presence of several competitors in the automotive market, manufacturers confront a number of obstacles.

This competitiveness is heightened by new ideas that result in breakthrough product introductions. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are attempting to supply modern technological systems in vehicles in the approaching years, which is a major driver for the automotive power liftgate industry. Furthermore, OEMs are focused on long-term collaborations with automotive manufacturers in order to improve material quality and build unique systems. In the next years, this aspect is projected to drive the automobile power liftgate market. However, the initial cost of these systems is substantial, which raises the cost of the car, thereby impeding the growth of the automotive power liftgate market.

Automotive Power Liftgate Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

In the automobile industry, the COVID-19 outbreak has caused damage. Most people are remaining at home as a result of the ongoing lockdowns, government laws, and the spread of the coronavirus, and industries have been forced to close for a few days due to a shortage of output, workers, and manufacturing materials. As production decreases, demand for power liftgates decreases.

Supply chain disruptions and a lack of microchips required for the development of hands-free power liftgates have been caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Due to a shortage of electrical components and limited inventories, several automobile manufacturers have had to postpone vehicle manufacturing. Vehicle manufacturers have been forced to remove features like hands-free power liftgates until the microchip problem is rectified due to a shortage of electronic components.

Automotive Power Liftgate Market: Segmentation Overview

The automotive power liftgate market is segregated based on Sales Channel, Vehicle Type, and Product Type.

Vehicle Type Segment Analysis

In terms of Vehicle Type, the passenger car segment has the biggest market share. The increased demand for passenger automobiles globally is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

This can be attributable to the growing global population and the resulting transportation needs. Furthermore, increased disposable incomes and higher living standards are expected to contribute significantly to market growth.

Quick technical breakthroughs and increasing investments by major market players in automotive power liftgate research and development are likely to boost industry expansion.

These factors are expected to have a beneficial impact on market growth throughout the forecast period.

Product Type Segment Analysis

In terms of Product Type, the Automatic power liftgate category is expected to have a sizable market share in the automotive power liftgate industry.

This increase can be ascribed to the greater deployment of automotive power liftgates, which can be controlled remotely or hands-free to open and close rear doors in a variety of vehicles, as demand for passenger comfort in automobiles rises.

The Automatic power liftgates make freight loading and unloading easier.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global automotive power liftgate market include -

Magna International

Stabilus GmbH

Continental AG

Brose Fahrzeugteile SE & Co. KG

Huf Hulsbeck & Furst GmbH & Co.

Strattec Security Corporation

Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd.

HI-LEX Corporation

VOXX Electronics Corp

Powder-Packer Corp

Autoease Technology

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Automotive Power Liftgate market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 13.5% from 2022 to 2028.

In Terms Of Revenue, The Demand for Global Automotive Power Liftgate Market was valued at around USD 1,629.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3,483.6 million, by 2028.

Based on Vehicle Type, the passenger car segment currently dominates the automotive power liftgate industry, and it is anticipated that this trend will continue during the forecast period.

Based on sales channel, the OEMs are aiming to supply new technological solutions in vehicles in the coming years, which is a primary driver for the automotive power liftgate market.

On the basis of region, North America is likely to dominate the automotive power liftgate industry because of the growing demand for luxury vehicles in the United States and Canada.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Automotive Power Liftgate industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Automotive Power Liftgate Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Automotive Power Liftgate Industry?

What segments does the Automotive Power Liftgate Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Automotive Power Liftgate Market sample report and company profiles?

Regional Overview:

The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for a sizable portion of the automobile power liftgate business throughout the projected period. This increase can be ascribed to the region's expanding population and increased demand for passenger vehicles. Furthermore, increased disposable incomes and improving living standards are likely to contribute to market growth.

The region is the primary market for several global and local car manufacturers and tier players, with automotive exterior component makers collaborating with OEMs to produce next-generation liftgates for their future automobiles. Furthermore, the presence of the region's major industry players is expected to help market growth. Meanwhile, the vehicle power liftgate sector is expected to rise as a result of increased OEM investments in the automobile industry.

The global automotive power liftgate market is segmented as follows:

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

By Product Type

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



