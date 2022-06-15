Varonis Strengthens Cloud Security Offering with Data Discovery and Classification for Amazon S3

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced new features to improve security and boost data visibility in Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3).



These enhancements are part of DatAdvantage Cloud, which gives customers a single pane of glass to protect critical data across their IaaS and SaaS ecosystem.

Data breaches stemming from misconfigured, publicly visible S3 buckets are common. Amazon Web Services (AWS) permissions are complex, difficult to manage, and change by the second. For organizations with sensitive information in S3, Varonis provides a continuous, real-time pulse on sensitive data risk.

Varonis for AWS supports a wide variety of cybersecurity and compliance use cases by delivering unprecedented data visibility and security at scale:

Discover and classify sensitive data stored in S3 buckets: Automatically discover where sensitive and regulated data exists in your AWS S3 buckets.

Automatically discover where sensitive and regulated data exists in your AWS S3 buckets. Prevent data exposure in AWS: Easily see where sensitive data is exposed to too many users — including external users — and effectively limit excessive access.

Easily see where sensitive data is exposed to too many users — including external users — and effectively limit excessive access. Pinpoint AWS misconfigurations: Detect organization-wide settings issues and spot vulnerabilities that put your organization at risk.

Detect organization-wide settings issues and spot vulnerabilities that put your organization at risk. Detect and investigate threats in AWS: Get alerts on suspicious user behavior, such as excessive bucket deletions or MFA deactivation.

"Companies turn to AWS and Amazon S3 for scalability and performance, but it's up to every organization to ensure their data is secure there," said David Bass, Executive VP of Engineering and Chief Technology Officer, Varonis. "Varonis for AWS augments native security capabilities by boosting visibility into where data is at risk and helping to reduce exposure proactively."

Varonis is a member of the Amazon Web Services Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program, a co-sell program for organizations that provide software solutions that run on or integrate with AWS. In addition to Amazon S3, Varonis provides visibility into user access and permissions of other critical AWS resources, including AWS Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), while monitoring for suspicious activity that could put cloud data at risk.

Try Varonis for AWS: Sign up for a complimentary Data Risk Assessment with our cloud experts to gain visibility into your SaaS and IaaS resources.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient, and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyber threats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity, and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, Zero Trust, compliance, data privacy, classification, and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment, and education sectors.

