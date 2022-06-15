New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Small Gas Engine Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06285844/?utm_source=GNW

The global small gas engine market is expected to grow from $2.61 billion in 2021 to $2.71 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%. The small gas engine market is expected to grow to $3.1 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.4%.



The small gas engine market consists of sales of small gas engine products by entities (organizations, sole proprietors, partnerships) that are used in various outdoor power equipment and for power generation for small power capacity applications. Small gas engines are small, low-powered internal combustion gasoline-powered engines that usually run-on gases such as coal gas, producer gas, biogas, landfill gas, or natural gas.



The main engine displacements of small gas engines include 20 ccs to 100 ccs, 101 ccs to 400 cc, and 401 ccs to 650 ccs. 20 cc to 100 cc includes small gas engines running with a volume of 20 cubic centimeters to 100 cubic centimeters. The major end-uses of small gas engines are in gardening, industrial, and construction for a range of equipment such as lawnmowers, chainsaws, string trimmers, hedge trimmers, portable generators, rotary tillers, pressure washers, concrete vibrators, concrete screed, edger, leaf blower, and snowblower.



North America was the largest region in the small gas engine market in 2021. The regions covered in the small gas engine market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The rise in the construction industry is driving the small gas engine market.Many builders and homeowners are buying outdoor powdered equipment for various building construction services, landscaping services, or maintaining lawns or gardens in their projects or homes.



This demand for outdoor-powered equipment used in the construction industry is directly influencing the demand for small gas engines. According to the Global Construction 2030 report, the volume of construction output is expected to grow by 85% to $15.5 trillion by 2030. Major countries contributing to this growth are China, India, and the USA. This rise in the construction market is expected to drive the small gas engine market going forward.



New technology advancements in small gas engines are shaping the small gas engine market.Companies are investing in manufacturing advanced small gas engines, which will meet the needs of the customers.



For instance, in April 2019, Cleva North America, Inc., an American home application manufacturer, launched a small gas engine embedded with features such as anti-vibration comfort and rapid reload spool technology, and electronic push-button start technology. The electronic push-button start technology starts gas engines up to 250 times on a single charge supported by a removable battery.



In April 2021, Northern Tool + Equipment Co., a US-based tool retail company acquired Jack’s Small Engines for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition will build on Northern Tool + Equipment Co.’s expertise in tools, equipment, engine, and maintenance services. Jack’s Small Engines is a US-based family-owned small engine parts and outdoor power equipment parts company that sells more than 3 million parts from 400 vendors.



The countries covered in the small gas engine market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.





