Innovative MedTech Announces Live Version of its RX Vitality App Now Available for Public Download in the Apple iOS App Store

BLUE ISLAND, Ill., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative MedTech, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC: IMTH), a provider of health and wellness services, today announced that its RX Vitality digital healthcare wallet is now available for download at the Apple iOS App store for Apple iPhone users. The Company’s app has already been approved and is available on the Google Play Store.



The Company is committed to help bank the underbanked, and to help those who need the benefits of our RX Vitality digital wallet. Some of our key app features for qualified members who sign up and are approved for our RX Vitality digital wallet (which will include a healthcare debit card) include:

Shop & Earn store, with discounts at 500+ online merchants

Loyalty Program where members can earn points when they shop and use their wallet (or debit card)

Certain pharmaceutical discounts of up to 20-75% at 65,000 pharmacies across the United States, including Walgreens and CVS



“We now have our RX Vitality digital healthcare wallet available for both Apple iOS and Android users to download on the Apple iOS App Store and the Google Play Store. With the completion of this first phase of our growth plans, having our mobile app available on both app stores, we are shifting our focus and efforts from development to growth by working on securing partnerships and growing our user and membership base. We are very excited about the direction that the company is moving in,” said Michael Friedman, President of the Company.

About Innovative MedTech, Inc.

Innovative MedTech, Inc. is a provider of health and wellness services, and has two divisions: the RX Vitality digital wallet and health care app (available on both the iOS and Google Play App Stores), and the company’s wholly owned subsidiary SarahCare, an adult day care center franchisor with 2 corporate owned centers and 26 franchise locations across the United States. SarahCare offers seniors daytime care and activities ranging from exercise and medical needs daily to nursing care and salon services. For more information, please visit: https://innovativemedtechinc.com, and https://sarahcare.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance and are based on certain assumptions and reflect management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations and are subject to change at any time. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify, develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. These and other important factors may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, achievements or plans expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media inquiries:

Michael Friedman

708-925-9424

ir@innovativemedtechinc.com