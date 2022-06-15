Emma Washington Joins Risk Strategies as National Employee Benefits Practice HR Consulting Leader

BOSTON, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that Emma Washington has joined the National Employee Benefits Practice as the Human Resources Consulting leader. In this new role, Washington will provide the Employee Benefits and Life and Health teams and its clients and prospects with employment best practices such as employment laws, employee engagement, total rewards, recruiting, sourcing, and employee relations.

“Employers have been challenged on many fronts in the past 24 months, including COVID-19 impacts on their workforce, compliance, and a constantly evolving regulatory environment,” said John Greenbaum, National Employee Benefits Practice Leader for Risk Strategies. “They’ve also been challenged in attracting, retaining, and meeting expectations of employees in a tight labor market exacerbated by a scarcity of talent amid “the great resignation.” We are pleased to welcome Emma to Risk Strategies and look forward to the strategic value she can provide advising our clients.”

Washington has a diverse background and extensive experience coaching and working closely with corporate clients to develop and execute human capital strategies, future state plans, and solutions that enhance employee engagement and drive strategic business objectives. Most recently, she was a Senior People Business Partner, Director & Consultant where she partnered with organizations to provide employment best practices and help solve critical employment and complex business challenges. Prior to that, she was a Management Consultant at Accenture where she developed and executed global human capital strategies. Previously Washington was with CP KELCO INC, where she provided strategic advice to Senior Leaders and HR support to global organizations. Washington started her career at AON HEWITT.

“Risk Strategies is a leader in the employee benefits space,” said Washington. “I am looking forward to working in collaboration with the team of employee benefits specialists and providing employment best practices expertise and provide additional value to clients.”

In addition to her professional experience, Washington earned her master’s degree in Human Resources Management from Central Michigan University and her bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences from the University of Buffalo, State University of New York. She also holds a SHRM Senior Certified Professional - SHRM-SCP Certification, Global Professional in Human Resources - GPHR Certification, and Professional in Human Resources – PHR Certification.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, and private client services risks. With over 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. riskstrategies.com.

