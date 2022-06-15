Sally Veitch to become a member of the Board of Directors of LHV UK Limited

English Estonian

As of 1 July 2022, Sally Veitch will become a member of the Board of Directors of LHV UK Limited, a subsidiary of AS LHV Group. She is the third Independent Non-Executive Director to join the Board of Directors of LHV UK Limited. Sally will join as Chair of the Audit Committee as well as become a member of the Risk Committee and Remuneration Committee of LHV UK Limited.

Sally is a seasoned Board Director and currently chairs the Audit Committee of Tipton & Coseley Building Society and is an advisor to the Board of Perenna, a start-up bank offering 30-year fixed-rate mortgages. Sally was previously a member of the Risk and Audit Committees at Home Retail Group during her executive career and chaired Audit Committees for Market Harborough Building Society, Amicus Finances and Redwood Bank in most recent years.

Sally graduated with BA (Hons) in Natural Sciences from Sidney Sussex College, Cambridge University in 1994. In 1997, she joined Coopers & Lybrand where she qualified as an Accountant. She is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants.

Madis Toomsalu, Chairman of the Board commented on Sally’s appointment: "We are delighted to appoint Sally to the LHV UK Board. She is a seasoned Chair of Audit and brings regulatory experience as well as regulatory review and pre-licensing experience. Her Independent Non-Executive and Chair of Audit experience is a welcomed addition to the Board."

Sally Veitch and the persons related to her do not hold shares of AS LHV Group.

LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. LHV Group’s key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, and LHV Kindlustus. The Group employs more than 770 people. As of May, LHV’s banking services are being used by 347,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 130,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 148,000 clients. LHV’s UK branch offers banking infrastructure to 200 international financial services companies, via which LHV’s payment services reach clients around the world.





Priit Rum

LHV Communications Manager

Phone: +372 502 0786

Email: priit.rum@lhv.ee