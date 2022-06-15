The Global 3D Technology Market is expected to grow by $ 218.71 billion during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 16.89% during the forecast period

New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 3D Technology Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284983/?utm_source=GNW

89% during the forecast period. Our report on the 3D technology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing product launches, strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions (M and A), increasing demand from the military and defense, and rising application of the Internet of things (IoT).

The 3D technology market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The 3D technology market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Media and entertainment

• Automotive

• Industrial

• Military and defense

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the development of 3D printing technology in the medical and pharmaceutical industry as one of the prime reasons driving the 3D technology market growth during the next few years. Also, growth in demand for industry 4.0 and rising in cost-efficiency and enhanced productivity will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the 3D technology market covers the following areas:

• 3D technology market sizing

• 3D technology market forecast

• 3D technology market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3D technology market vendors that include 3D Systems Corp., American Paper Optics LLC, Autodesk Inc., Barco NV, Desktop Metal Inc., Dolby Laboratories Inc., EnvisionTEC GmBH, FARO Technologies Inc., Hexagon AB, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Nikon Corp., Optomec Inc., Panasonic Corp., Renishaw Plc, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corp., Sony Group Corp., Stratasys Ltd., and Vicon Motion Systems Ltd. Also, the 3D technology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

