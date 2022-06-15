The Global Test Data Management Market is expected to grow by $ 761.92 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.75% during the forecast period

New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Test Data Management Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284980/?utm_source=GNW

75% during the forecast period. Our report on the test data management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of automation by enterprises, the adoption of cloud-based technologies, and an increase in the adoption of software by SMEs.

The test data management market analysis includes application, component segments, and geographic landscape.



The test data management market is segmented as below:

By Application

• On-premise

• Cloud-based



By Component

• Solutions

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing consumer spending on technological solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the test data management market growth during the next few years. Also, protects against loss of data generated from test software and reduction of human error in the calculation process with the use of the software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the test data management market covers the following areas:

• Test data management market sizing

• Test data management market forecast

• Test data management market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading test data management market vendors that include ANSYS Inc., BMC Software Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Dassault Systemes SE, DATPROF, Delphix Corp., Ekobit d.o.o, ESCO Technologies Inc., GenRocket Inc., Hexagon AB, Informatica LLC, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Mage Inc., Oracle Corp., Original Software Group Ltd., Parasoft Corp., Siemens AG, and Solix Technologies Inc. Also, the test data management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



