ImagineLab Ushers in a New Era of Filmmaking With $3.4 Million Creative Space

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Set to open in fall of 2022, ImagineLab has teamed up with Live Surface Media (LSM) and Vizidef to bring Michigan its first permanent state-of-the-art virtual production studio. Virtual production involves shooting on a soundstage with a specially constructed and curved LED wall and ceiling — together forming a massive interactive filming background called "The Volume." Large-scale productions like "The Mandalorian" and 2022's "The Batman" have shown great success with this tech and, today, it's rapidly becoming the top choice for major film projects, commercials, television, music videos, etc.

"ImagineLab is thrilled to be at the forefront of this new era, helping in any way we can as filmmakers and production companies embrace the benefits of virtual production. The addition of our space will not only add to the arsenal of the professionals in the area, but will amplify what they can do tenfold. It's really quite exciting, as this technology has taken the film world by storm and is quickly becoming the industry standard," said Jackson Swan, Director of Photography, and co-founder of ImagineLab.

What to Expect:

The creative space will comprise three self-sufficient studios, with more than 12,000 square feet dedicated to photo/video stages, custom set design, set construction, and a 96-foot cyclorama wall. Each studio, designed to function independently without compromising workflows and privacy between sets, will also include the expected amenities: lounging, kitchenettes, green rooms, office space and gear storage. Please explore map for more detail.

The Plan:

As the demands for photo and video content increase year over year, ImagineLab aims to provide affordable access to state-of-the-art tools and technology for local filmmakers and photographers via membership options. Packages include: 24-Hour Access via Key Card, Online Scheduling, Weekly Workshops, Discounted Equipment Rentals, and a Monthly Stage Rental allowance. Additionally, participating members and clientele will have access to branding support, marketing solutions, and educational opportunities through a collaboration with Revo Enterprises.

"ImagineLab was designed for the film community as a whole, offering versatile studio spaces for content creators of all levels. We wanted to be able to provide professionals with the latest innovations in virtual production technology while also taking care of those who are just starting out in the industry," Swan said.

Get Involved:

ImagineLab hopes to help strengthen the local film community by collaborating with local industry leaders such as Lowing Light & Grip (LLG), which plans to develop and train its network of freelancers in preparation for the new virtual production studio. Dave Lowing, President of LLG, said, "We have been in business for over 35 years and, during that time, we've learned the importance of embracing the latest technologies and ensuring the film community not only has access but understands how to utilize them. With our vast inventory of lighting and gear, partnered with ImagineLab's VP technology, we look forward to supporting productions of any scope."

Interested parties and local talent are encouraged to reach out for more information on bookings and employment opportunities. For the latest announcements on the studio and upcoming grand opening events, visit ImagineLab online or social media @ImagineLab.Studio — Instagram.

