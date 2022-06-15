The Global Seafood Market is expected to grow by $ 107.74 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.54% during the forecast period

New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Seafood Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284978/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the seafood market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising consumer awareness about healthy nutrition, increasing disposable income, and inclination towards pescetarianism.

The seafood market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The seafood market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth of online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the seafood market growth during the next few years. Also, rapidly increasing number of fast food restaurants and cafes and growing trend of eating out will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on seafood market covers the following areas:

• Seafood market sizing

• Seafood market forecast

• Seafood market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading seafood market vendors that include AKER BIOMARINE AS, American Seafoods Co. LLC, Cooke Aquaculture, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kangamiut Seafood A/S, Kyokuyo Co. Ltd., LEE FISHING COMPANY, Leigh Fisheries, Leroy Havfisk AS, Marel Group, Mida Food Distributors Inc., Mowi ASA, Nueva Pescanova SL, Pacific Seafood Group, Phillips Foods Inc., Seattle Fish Co., Thai Union Group PCL, The Middleby Corp., and Trident Seafoods Corp. Also, the seafood market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284978/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________