New Data to Be Presented at the 4th Global Congress on Sickle Cell Disease Will Spotlight High Accuracy from Hemex Health’s Gazelle™ Reader for Diagnosing Newborn Sickle Cell Disease, Beta Thalassemia and Monitoring Fetal Hemoglobin Levels

PORTLAND, Ore., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New clinical data from Hemex Health, a Portland, Oregon-based health-tech startup, will be spotlighted at the 4th Global Congress on Sickle Cell Disease in Paris, France from June 16-18. The data, collected from ongoing clinical studies in India and Ghana, will demonstrate that the Gazelle™ hemoglobin variant diagnostic test, accurately and affordably tests for beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease (SCD) in newborns and adults, and accurately measures fetal hemoglobin (Hb F) levels in SCD patients.



“We are looking forward to presenting important clinical results from research institutions studying Gazelle in India and Ghana at the 4th Global Congress on Sickle Cell Disease, a prestigious conference where critical information is shared for the advancement of SCD diagnostics and treatment by the world’s SCD leaders,” said Patti White, CEO, Hemex Health.

Conclusions from the three studies show Gazelle’s ability to diagnose beta thalassemia major, intermedia and minor at point of care (POC) starting at 6 months old, to screen newborns for SCD at 37 weeks gestation, and to accurately quantity Hb F, which could help clinicians monitoring patients on hydroxyurea, the most used SCD therapy. These breakthrough capabilities for POC result from Gazelle’s microchip electrophoresis technology, which both identifies and quantifies hemoglobin variants.

The 4th Global Congress on Sickle Cell Disease will feature scientific and state-of-the-art presentations, combined with patient testimonies and workshops aimed at sharing knowledge and experience, while strengthening links between communities affected by SCD.

Hemex Health breaks traditional barriers with its innovative diagnostic system that expands the potential of diagnostics for emerging diseases, making accurate tests accessible to new locations and populations. The Gazelle technology was developed in collaboration with Case Western Reserve University. Hemex Health is in Portland, Oregon. HemexDx, a subsidiary of Hemex Health, is in Mumbai, India.

