GIS Software in Agriculture Market: Segmented By Component ; By End User and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030

Often the geographical information system is called the "geological information system." The geographical information system is a unique and very significant technological device that regulates, stores, calculates, analyses, displays and explains geographically related data distribution across the globe or part of the surface, assisted by computer hardware and software systems, including the atmosphere.



Market Highlights

Global GIS Software in the Agriculture market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 13.96% in 2030.

The main driving force behind the growth is that many policymakers are increasingly worried about the world population’s rising food insecurity. The growing degree of urbanization also raises concerns about the availability of agricultural work and land. Technologies like GIS software can therefore be used to maximize farm resource use to meet the increasing demand for food. Factors such as an increase in the adoption rate of technologies in agriculture and increased government initiatives globally are driving GIS software in agricultural market development.



Global GIS Software in Agriculture Market: Segments

Software segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global GIS Software in Agriculture market is segmented by component into hardware, which is further divided into GIS Collector, Total Station and LiDAR, Software and Services. Due to the growing use of GIS in urban planning, catastrophe management, transportation management, and smart city growth, the demand for GIS software is anticipated to accelerate significantly during the forecast period. The inclusion of CRM and enterprise resource planning (ERP) has expanded the use of GIS for business intelligence and marketing. GIS analytics software is anticipated to have significant potential to grow the software GIS market during the forecast period with the emergence of cloud computing and artificial intelligence.



Agriculture segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global GIS Software in Agriculture is divided by end-user into Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Architecture, Engineering, and Construction, Transportation, Utilities, Mining, Government, Healthcare, Retail and Others (Marine, Education, and Forestry). The GIS sector is projected to expand during the forecast period for the agricultural industry at the highest CAGR. GIS techniques enable farmers to achieve higher yields and lower costs by improving land resource management. Small and marginalized farmers worldwide will reduce their risk of marginalization and vulnerability. In addition, GIS demands for livestock control, crop management, and monitoring and management of soil and farmland irrigation are considerable in the agricultural industry. The GIS mar is anticipated to widen by raising the global agriculture sector and the growing penetration of technologies in the region.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Urban Agricultural Planning

The growing demand for GIS in cities and urban agricultural planning development increased adoption of GIS software, and growth in transit adoption are key factors driving the growth of the global GIS software market. The new GIS software solutions are a global development drive for city agricultural development. In addition, the adoption of GIS cloud and 4D GIS applications is projected to provide important agricultural opportunities for geographic information systems software. In the transport & logistics industry, the adoption of Geographical Information System Applications was the highest in 2020.



Increasing concern for food security

The main driving force behind the growth is that many policymakers are increasingly worried about the world population's rising food insecurity. The growing degree of urbanization also raises concerns about the availability of agricultural work and land. Technologies like GIS software can therefore be used to maximize farm resource use to meet the increasing demand for food.



Restraint

Lack of technological know-how

GIS Software requires technical knowledge. Limited knowledge about and use of advanced technologies creates an imbalance between comprehension and implementation of the concepts in the field of GIS Software in Agriculture. While several governments and market players around the world take initiatives to provide training and advising farmers on the use of GIS Software, many farmers are not involved. Similarly, limited technical know-how is hindering the growth of the GIS Software in the Agriculture industry.



Global GIS Software in Agriculture Market: Key Players

Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc.



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Hexagon AB (Sweden)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (US)

Autodesk Inc. (US)

Trimble Inc. (US)

Topcon Corporation (Japan)

Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co. Ltd. (China)

Bentley Systems Inc. (US)

Caliper Corporation (US)

Computer-Aided Development Corporation Ltd.

SuperMap Software Co. (China)

Harris Corporation (US)

Other Prominent Players



Global GIS Software in Agriculture Market: Regions

Global GIS Software in Agriculture market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Global GIS Software in Agriculture in Asia pacific held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020. The growing degree of urbanization also raises concerns about the availability of agricultural work and land. Technologies like GIS software can therefore be used to maximize farm resource use to meet the increasing demand for food. Factories such as an increase in the adoption rate of technologies in agriculture and increased government initiatives globally are driving GIS software in agricultural market development. GIS is expected to be used for smart city planning and urban development initiatives with rising infrastructure growth in different countries in the region. China is heavily investing in urban and agricultural growth. This investment in building will strengthen the geospatial surveying technology market including GNSS recipients and GIS collectors. The development of the building industry in Japan creates GIS business opportunities in building processes.



Global GIS Software Market in Agriculture is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Global GIS Software Market in Agriculture report also contains analysis on:

GIS Software in Agriculture Market Segments:

By Component

Hardware

GIS Collector

Total Station

LiDAR

Software

Services

By End-User

Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Architecture

Engineering & Construction

Transportation

Utilities

Mining

Government

Healthcare

Retail

Others (Marine, Education, and Forestry)

GIS Software in Agriculture Market Dynamics

GIS Software in Agriculture Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

GIS Software in Agriculture Market Report Scope and Segmentation



