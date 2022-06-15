Advent of Technology in Lending & Mortgage Domain Will Increase Business Opportunities for e-Mortgage Companies, Evaluates Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global demand of e-Mortgage market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 46.2 billion by the end of 2022 and expand at a CAGR of 18.2% over the assessment period (2022-2032).



Banks, fintech, NBFC, and others are leveraging the wave of digitalization. This has allowed enhanced customer experience and cost savings at a much higher level, as well as optimal decision-making. Both lenders and customers are opting for a hassle-free, quick, and more reliable digital experience along with their convenience and security.

For Critical Insights on e-Mortgage Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7474

As per the report, almost 90% of lenders show confidence that technology can aid in process improvement for processing mortgage applications. Moreover, the entire process minimizes data entry operations by 2/3, while reducing time required by 70% as compared to conventional mortgage processes. As such, the adoption curve of e-mortgage technology will showcase complete penetration across the lending and mortgage market over the coming years.

Why is the e-Mortgage Market Set to Boom Going Forward?

“Increasing Digitalization in Banking & Lending”

Demand from the consumer end for e-Mortgages has witnessed exponential growth over the past few years. In 2018, nearly 17,000 electronic promissory notes were registered. After just one year, the number jumped to around 95,000 in 2019, witnessing an increase of around 500%. This continued with a single-month tally reaching around 19,240 eNotes in February 2020.

The prime reason is the security, speed, and cost-effective attributes of e-Mortgages as compared to traditional paper-based mortgages. The overall process and loan documents, including eNotes, are created, signed, transmitted, and stored electronically, limiting the risk of misplacement or theft as well as enabling automated data verification covered under a single platform.

This complete end-to-end digitalization has led to the double-digit growth of e-Mortgage, and will continue to drive the adoption of personal finance mobile apps over the coming years as well.

To learn more about e-Mortgage Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=7474

Key Segments Covered in the e-Mortgage Industry Survey

e-Mortgage Market by Solution :



Origination Solutions

Underwriting Closing Solutions Data & Analytics Others





e-Mortgage Market by Mortgage Type :



Purchase

Refinance



e-Mortgage Market by Lender Type :



Fintech

Credit Unions Banks Government Institutes & NBFCs Others Secondary Lenders





e-Mortgage Market by End User :



Residential

Commercial Industrial





Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in the e-Mortgage market are AmoCRM, BNTouch, Calyx PointCentral, Cimmaron, Encompass, Floify LLC, HubSpot, ICE Mortgage Technology, Inc, Jungo, Keap, Maxwell Financial Labs, Inc., MLO Shift, Pipedrive, Podium, RealINSIGHT, Salesforce, Simple Nexus, Surefire, TeamSupport, Total Expert, Turnkey Lender, Unify, Velocify LoanEngage, Whiteboard, and Zendesk Sell

Market players are on the continuous path to delivering next-generation services by offering additional and quicker APIs and high-end customization competencies with tools and e-forms. The capability to initiate, manage, and execute loans with exceptions, and enhanced customer experience, has been the forefront strategy of market leaders.

Get Customization on e-Mortgage Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7474

Key players in the e-Mortgage Market

Cimmaron

Encompass

Floify LLC

ICE Mortgage Technology, Inc

Keap

Simple Nexus

Unify

Whiteboard

Key Takeaways from e-Mortgage Market Study

Global e-Mortgage is poised to expand at 18.2% CAGR reaching a valuation of US$ 46.2 billion by 2032.

On the basis of lender type, the market is projected to be dominated by fintech, which is projected to account for around 50% market share by 2032.

North America is likely to be the most attractive region for e-Mortgage technology and is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 9.2 billion by the end of 2032.

The purchase segment is expected grow 4.2X while the refinance segment is set to expand 6.1X during the forecast period.

Banks are estimated to top a market valuation of US$ 8.3 billion by 2032; however, this segment is expected to lose 328 BPS over the next ten years.



About the Technology Division at Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the highly seasoned technology team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over thousand reports and 1 million-plus data points, the team has analyzed the technology industry across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Reach out to explore how we can help.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Technology Domain-

Computer Aided Engineering Market Forecast – Cloud computing's flexibility and cost-effectiveness are key factors in the increasing adoption of computer-aided engineering. For computer aided engineering systems, cloud computing avoids the significant expenses of hardware procurement, installation, and support infrastructure.

Big Data Technology and Services Market Scope - The growing importance of big data technology in Internet of Things is the most recent trend gaining pace in the big data and service business (IoT). As a result, several industries are adopting big data services in order to handle enormous amounts of data and generate useful insights.

Critical Infrastructure Protection Market Analysis- The growing threat of cyber-attacks and security breaches to physical systems is leading to the growing requirement to protect OT networks across the globe in the coming years, which is boosting the growth of the critical infrastructure protection market across the globe.

Cryptocurrency Market- Improved clarity of information about different types of cryptocurrencies available in the market is expected to be the foremost driving factor for the cryptocurrency market. The use of cryptocurrency wallets on online platforms has become a new trend among youngsters.

Computer Aided Detection Market Trends - Computer-assisted detections allow for the early detection of diseases that can be devastating, such as cancer. Patients have been encouraged to choose for random tests and check-ups as a result of this. As a result of these factors, the global computer-aided detection market is expected to experience rapid expansion.

Network Access Control Market Analysis - Network access control (NAC) has gone a long way, and a number of industry leaders have developed solutions to help it continue to evolve throughout the years. With an ever-increasing number of major and small and medium-sized businesses, North America will continue to be the most attractive market for network access control.

Facility Management Market Forecast- Rising penetration of big data technologies, cloud computing and other advanced technologies have prompted Facility management to transform services into a whole new level.

Digital Experience Platform Market- The advent of Digital Experience Platforms or DXP has fully integrated the different channels to reach the customers through various multimedia devices with the help of digital experience platform service providers.

Commercial Drones Market Sales- According to Fact.MR, the global commercial drones market was valued at US$ 5.2 Billion in 2021, and is expected to exhibit incremental growth over the coming years. Manufacturers have recognized the application potential, and are introducing a variety of innovative product lines, offering highly customized solutions to meet specific industry needs.

Electronic Design Automation Market Analysis- As per the market research and competitive intelligence provider Fact. MR, the electronic design automation market witnessed a CAGR of 8.3% from 2015-2021. As the demand for complex integrated circuits (ICs) rises, the market for electronic design automation is strengthening.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter