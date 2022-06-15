BOCA Communications Appoints Jennifer Tolkachev Vice President, Adding Inbound Marketing and RevOps Layers to its B2B Tech Practice

SAN FRANCISCO and IRVINE, Calif., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOCA Communications , award-winning digital public relations agency for B2B High Tech and MedTech innovators, today announced it has appointed Jennifer Tolkachev as vice president to uplevel BOCA’s operations and demand gen approach to client services by drawing upon her recent success leading a PR department through a period of tremendous growth at a leading inbound marketing firm. Based in Irvine, one of Southern California’s premier technology hubs, Tolkachev will help grow the company’s Southern California practice and recruit top talent. Tolkachev brings more than 20 years of experience in digital marketing and communications for brands, including big-name companies such as HP, Qualcomm, Pioneer and Netgear.



Most recently, Tolkachev served as the practice group lead of the public relations arm at SmartBug Media, an inbound marketing agency that delivers demand generation strategies through sales enablement, design, content, web development and marketing automation. During her tenure at SmartBug Media, she grew its public relations department into a $1M+ line of business. Tolkachev holds HubSpot Academy certifications in Inbound Marketing and Social Media, and brings the unique perspective of leading PR programs alongside inbound marketing initiatives. She plans to replicate her success at BOCA, refining the agency’s communications strategies through an inbound marketing and revenue operations lens. Prior to her tenure at SmartBug, Tolkachev worked with multiple agencies, serving a wide variety of technology clients from innovative start-ups to global corporations.

“It’s exciting to return to my roots and join a High Tech, digital PR agency where I can also contribute skills from my experience within the inbound and RevOps world,” said Tolkachev. “I am proud to join BOCA, a leading firm with a strong track record in category creation, reputation management, stellar content development and tier-one media relations wins. I’m excited to help to shape the company and enhance BOCA’s successes by strengthening our growth engine, attracting new clients and talent, bringing more demand gen and RevOps strategies to client services, and enhancing our operations so we’re ready to scale.”

Throughout her career, Tolkachev has also represented multiple charitable organizations and nonprofits in the tech world, including AGMA Global, OC Tech Collective and Advancing Women in Technology. She is passionate about using her unique skill set to give back to the community.

“BOCA is beyond delighted that Jen has joined our team, and moreover, that she brings such a diverse marketing and PR background to the agency, which will ultimately benefit all of our clients,” said Kathleen Shanahan, BOCA’s founder. “Jen’s creativity and passion coupled with her ‘go get ’em’ personality is a great match for our culture. Jen has jumped right in: She is spearheading strategy for current clients and has already closed new business. We look forward to a strong partnership.”

Recently, BOCA has taken clients such as Amagi, BigPanda, FloQast and Mindtickle, among others, through unicorn status. In 2020, BOCA took JFrog through an IPO, and it is currently working with a company on an SPAC IPO. The company’s account roster includes leading brands from Silicon Valley, Southern California, Austin and Minneapolis. Recognized by Expertise.com for craft mastery, outstanding client service, industry expertise and professionalism, BOCA is leading the charge in the B2B public relations space on the West Coast and beyond. Tolkachev will focus on continuing to grow the BOCA brand across geographies and new practice areas.

Tolkachev holds a B.A. in Government from Smith College, and has also studied at UCLA and Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. Additionally, she has won PRSA and Marcom awards for her work in PR and communications.

About BOCA Communications

Founded in 2008, BOCA Communications is an award-winning digital public relations agency that caters to B2B technology brands. BOCA builds brand awareness by delivering communications and content strategies that drive client sales and marketing goals. Its services include campaign creation, high-impact content development, and measurable insight that builds brands, drives profitability and ultimately grows business. BOCA has worked with 70+ predominant clients in the B2B High Tech, BioTech and MedTech industries, from VC-backed innovators to global publicly traded companies. The BOCA team comprises a diverse group of tenacious and dedicated professionals whose number-one priority is client satisfaction. BOCA is headquartered in San Francisco with a virtual workforce spread across the United States. Additional information can be found at www.bocacommunications.com.

