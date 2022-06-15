Hunters Security ETL for Snowflake Streamlines Migration of Security Data from SIEM to Snowflake Data Lake

New product offering enables the smooth transition and organization of massive volumes of security data without major data engineering effort



LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snowflake Summit, Hunters today announced the general availability of Hunters Security ETL for Snowflake. The new product provides a lightweight, managed Extract, Transform and Load (ETL) solution to unify IT and security data spread across siloed tools and to enable a streamlined transition of data from traditional SIEM tools to Snowflake Data Lake. Hunters Security ETL is offered as a standalone, new solution for Snowflake customers. The company also offers the Hunters SOC Platform, a complete SOC-workflow solution that streamlines threat detection, investigation and response.

“We get asked all the time what the best way to ship security data to Snowflake is, and it’s great to see that Hunters is helping answer this question with an ETL solution tailored to cybersecurity,” said Omer Singer, head of Cybersecurity Strategy at Snowflake. “SaaS ETL helped launch the modern data stack as we know it, and now that revolution is happening in cybersecurity. Joint customers will be able to use this simple and cost-effective approach to kick-off security data lake projects for visibility and automation at cloud-scale.”

The proliferation of security tools, explosion of data and increasing sophistication of the threat landscape make full access to data from the entire IT ecosystem a critical prerequisite for effective threat detection and response. Traditional logging solutions, like SIEM, are no longer viable operationally or economically because they often force organizations to compromise on what data to include and how long to keep it to minimize costs. This results in blind spots when dealing with security threats like supply chain, insider threats and others.

“Hunters partnered with Snowflake on Hunters Security ETL to offer an automated ability to ingest, normalize, prepare and organize data from all security data sources,” said Uri May, CEO and co-founder of Hunters. “With Hunters Security ETL for Snowflake, security teams can easily shift to affordable, predictable data storage solutions built for cloud scale and have the necessary data for security analytics and threat hunting without complex data engineering challenges.”

Connecting new data sources in the Hunters portal

Read more on the Hunters blog: https://www.hunters.ai/blog/security-etl-for-snowflake

Hunters announced yesterday that it has been named the 2022 Cybersecurity Partner of the Year award winner by Snowflake. The award was presented this week at Snowflake Summit 2022 ‘The World of Data Collaboration.’ Hunters was recognized for its SOC Platform, powered by Snowflake, helping customers detect and respond to security incidents faster and more reliably than SIEM solutions.

About Hunters

Hunters SOC Platform empowers security teams to automatically identify and respond to security incidents across their entire attack surface. We enable vendor-agnostic data ingestion and normalization at a predictable cost. Our built-in detection engineering, data correlation, and automatic investigation helps teams overcome volume, complexity, and false positives. Hunters mitigates real threats faster and more reliably than SIEMs, ultimately reducing customers' overall security risk. Learn how enterprises like Booking.com, Snowflake, Netgear and Cimpress leverage Hunters’ SOC Platform to empower their security teams at https://www.hunters.ai/.

Hunters is backed by leading VCs and strategic investors including Stripes, YL Ventures, DTCP, Cisco Investments, Bessemer Venture Partners, U.S. Venture Partners (USVP), Microsoft’s venture fund M12, Blumberg Capital, Snowflake, Databricks, and Okta.

Hunters was recognized as the SC Media 2021 Trust Award Finalist for Best Threat Detection Technology and winner of the CISO Choice Awards: Security Analytics and Security Operations.

