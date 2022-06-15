New Cold Chain Supply Tool to Help Streamline Warehouse Processing

Haverhill, MA, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newcastle Systems, Inc. , a pioneer in the mobile powered industrial cart industry, has developed a new supply chain tool for increasing productivity in refrigerators and freezers where cold temperatures are the enemy of battery life.

The company explains that its new EC-Polar Series can provide power for hardware such as rugged computers, barcode printers and scanners for up to 16+ hours in temperatures as low as minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit.

According to John O'Kelly, CEO of Newcastle Systems, "We've developed a power system optimized for refrigerators and freezers. The Polar mobile powered cart will serve industries that have not had this option before, such as food and beverage, as well as pharmaceuticals. For these industries, supply chain tasks can now be performed at their most efficient and effective warehouse locations."

Newcastle Systems carts have long supported facilities to scan and label goods directly at the pallet or on the dock, allowing most companies to double their productivity, reduce labor costs by up to $10,000 per worker annually and increase receipts by up to 60%. With the EC-Polar Series industrial carts starting at about $3,200 per unit depending on configuration, most companies see a return on investment in less than six months.

O’Kelly explains, "We know the country is experiencing serious supply chain issues right now. We are proud to hear from customers that our carts help increase warehouse efficiencies and safety."

For example, Langham Logistics, a third-party logistics and freight management company based in Indianapolis shared the following statement about Newcastle Systems' carts: “We’ve been using our mobile powered workstations for over a year now and I can’t even explain the difference it has made in speed and accuracy when scanning and labeling goods coming in and out of the warehouse."

About Newcastle Systems, Inc.

In 2005, Newcastle Systems, Inc. was the first U.S. company to introduce mobile powered industrial carts to support supply chain applications, bringing leading-edge efficiencies to the market. The company has continuously pioneered new technology, developing the first swappable lithium battery system for industrial applications in 2016, as well as the most ergonomic mobile carts available. A privately-owned, Massachusetts-based company, it serves some of the largest retailers, manufacturers, and distributors in the world to help to increase supply chain efficiency by consistently doubling employee productivity while reducing costly labeling errors by over 92%.