Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market: Segmented By Family Type ; By Activity and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030

Vegetable seed is a developing plant which is surrounded by a shell. After fertilization with pollen and a certain growth inside the mother plant, a seed is the product of the matured ovule. After fertilization and cultivation, the final vegetable is used in commercial vegetable production. Seeds are the main and essential cultivation requirements and seed demand is important to assess. Cultivation is an important part for the survival of life and the cultivation of crops. As the world’s demography is rising, there is a greater need for agriculture, as many people are helping with it.



Market Highlights

Global Fruit and Vegetable Seeds market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 8.36% in 2030.

The global Fruit and Vegetable Seeds market is estimated to grow on the back of the following reasons. Growing demand for nutritious food, creative manufacturing methods, new technologies, and the emergence of agriculture development can be contributed to market growth. The demand for high-quality fruit and vegetables are anticipated to accelerate market share over the forecast timeframe as the seeds are the essential and crucial contribution for sustainable agriculture.



Global Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market: Segments

Outdoor segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Fruit and Vegetable Seeds market is segmented by Activity into Outdoor and Indoor. Outdoor cultivation activities in countries such as India and China where agriculture is the primary sector and contribute to the maximum share in the country’s GDP is the reason for such growth. Moreover, the rising population and need for adequate supply of food lead to outdoor segment growth. Increasing trends of indoor farming and growing activities of indoor cultivation in the modern era lead to significant growth opportunities for the indoor segment. Moreover, increasing consciousness towards health has led to the growth of indoor cultivation activities, which in turn led to higher demand for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds.



Solanaceous segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Fruit and Vegetable Seeds is divided by family type into leafy, cucurbit vegetables, brassica, solanaceous vegetables, root & bulb. Potatoes, eggplant, tomato, capsicum, and chili are in the family of Solanaceae. According to the FAO, the highest vegetables produced in the world include tomatoes and potatoes. The key potato producers include nations such as China, India, and South Korea. Approximately 75 genera and two thousand plant species, shrubs, and small trees belong to the Solanaceae family. The seed and stem cutting can be used to produce Solanaceae. The process of cutting is used in the production of plants like shrubs. Botanically a fruit, tomato is a perennial plant cultivated in tropical climates. Tomatoes are prone to fungi that can interfere with plant growth.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Primary source of nutrients

As the global population is increasing, vegetable demand is on the increase, since it is one of the essential nutrients sources. The growth of the market for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds in the global population is anticipated to accelerate. It has been reported that the number of people taking up agriculture increases. The growth of agriculture would fuel the growth of the market for Fruit and Vegetable Seeds.



Alternative uses

The large demand for vegetables in different divisions of the food industry such as food processing, food services, bakery, and other industries has risen globally. Widespread use of vegetables across different food markets is anticipated to fuel growth of the industry. A greater understanding of vegetable consumption, food, and nutrition requirements, has led to an increased demand for plants. Changes in food habits are also anticipated to augment business growth.



Restraints

Perishable good

The seeds have a limited shelf life and cannot be processed for long term, hampering growth of the Fruit and Vegetable Seeds market. The seeds are perishable in nature. Market growth is also hampered by the usage of spurious seed, which is not of the same source or growth and does not perform the same function but which looks as the original seed. False seeds would prevent the Fruit and Vegetable Seeds market from growing.



Global Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market: Key Players

BASF SE



Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis



Bayer AG (Germany)

Syngenta Group (Switzerland)

KWS SAAT SE (Germany)

Corteva Agriscience (US)

Sakata Seed Corporation (Japan)

Groupe Limagrain (France)

Takii & Co Ltd (Japan)

UPL (Advanta Seeds) (India)

DLF (Denmark)

Mahyo (India)

Longping Hitech (China)

Enza Zaden (Netherlands)

Other Prominent Players



Global Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market: Regions

Global Fruit and Vegetable Seeds market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Global Fruit and Vegetable Seeds in Asia Pacific held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020. During the projected timeline, the market in the Asia Pacific is projected to see tremendous opportunities. The flourishing agricultural industry in India and China is responsible for the growth of the region. In the coming years, the market will witness lucrative opportunities due to growing awareness of the health benefits of vegetables having a huge impact on the market. The high production and consumption pattern of vegetables in India has provided a profitable share for the seed industry. During the projected timeframe, Europe’s market is expected to experience huge demand as breeding technology developments are rapid. The production of quality plants is projected to make an important contribution to the growth of the market



Global Fruit and Vegetable Seeds Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

