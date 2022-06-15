15 June 2022

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

CHANGE OF ACCOUNTING REFERENCE DATE

Northern Venture Trust VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that it has changed its accounting reference date from 30 September to 31 March in order to better align with fund raising events and the other Northern VCT’s reporting timetables.

The financial year to 30 September 2022 will therefore be extended to cover the 18 months to 31 March 2023. A second interim report for the 12 months to 30 September will be released later this year, with the next set of full financial statements being released in June 2023.

Enquiries:

Graham Venables/James Sly, Mercia Fund Management Limited – 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

