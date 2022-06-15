Global Astaxanthin Market Size worth US$ ~1321.3 million by 2031: Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

Pune, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Astaxanthin Market is expected to clock US$ ~1321.3 million by 2031 owing to the benefits offered by astaxanthin and growing health consciousness among people.

Growth Factor

Prominent players are progressively implementing collaborative initiatives with several organizations, research centers & companies in order to encourage launch of innovative astaxanthin formulations. For instance, in June 2018, Fuji’s AstaReal and Transcend Nutressentials entered into partnership to develop new innovations in Astaxanthin ROS Scavenger formulations.

The global astaxanthin market has been analyzed from four different perspectives – Form, Source, Application, and Region.

Increasing demand for nutraceuticals owing to growing health consciousness among people, booming cosmeceutical industry, and rising awareness about the benefits offered by astaxanthin are some of the pivotal factors propelling the growth of the astaxanthin market. However, high cost of astaxanthin owing to its high production cost is likely to restrain the market growth to a certain extent.

Astaxanthin has been proved very useful in treatment of various diseases and disorders. Astaxanthin can be used for treating Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, stroke, high cholesterol, liver diseases, age-related macular degeneration, and cancer prevention. It is also used to treat metabolic syndrome, a condition that can increase the risk of heart disease, stroke, and diabetes. Furthermore, it is also used to increase exercise performance, to reduce muscle damage after exercise, and to decrease muscle soreness after exercise. Moreover, it also used to prevent dyspepsia, sunburn, symptoms of menopause, rheumatoid arthritis, male infertility, and improve sleep.

Restraints

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

The global astaxanthin market has been segmented majorly into five distinct categories depending on the application, viz. animal feed, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and others.

The Pharmaceuticals segment dominated the market with the largest share owing to its benefits in treating Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, stroke, high cholesterol, age-related macular degeneration (age-related vision loss), and preventing cancer.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

The global astaxanthin market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

North America is expected to command the largest share in the global astaxanthin market, followed by Asia Pacific, Europe & Rest of the World (RoW). Factors such as rising health consciousness among the population owing to increasing prevalence of chronic & acute diseases and presence of prominent players are attributed to the large share of North America in the global market.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

The prominent players operating in the global astaxanthin market are: -

Divi's Nutraceuticals

DSM Nutritional Products AG

Algatech LTD

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd

Beijing Gingko Group

Cyanotech Corporation

Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd

Valensa International

Asta Supreme

Piveg, Inc

Among others

Astaxanthin market segmentation:

Growth Plus Reports has segmented the global Astaxanthin market on the basis of Form, Source, Application, and Region:

Astaxanthin Market by Form

Dry Form

Liquid Form

Astaxanthin Market by Source

Natural

Synthetic

Astaxanthin Market by Application

Animal Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

