Dicamba Herbicide Market: Segmented By Formulation ; By Crop Type and Region – Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2019–2020 and Forecasts to 2030

Product Overview

Dicamba is a benzoic acid herbicide used on soil, plants, and leaves. It’s also used to get rid of broad-leaved weeds. Dicamba is a water-soluble pesticide. It’s an effective weed-control herbicide that’s been around for forty years. To address the increasing growth in demand for fodder, dicamba herbicides are used to minimize crop loss and increase crop yield. In most agricultural applications markets, dicamba is replacing glyphosate. Rising awareness about the production of crops may majorly benefit the Dicamba market.



Market Highlights

Global Dicamba herbicide market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 8.2 % in 2030.

Furthermore, increasing knowledge of the benefits of dicamba herbicide in cultivators, as well as advancements in farming techniques, are driving the market growth. The demand for dicamba herbicide is also driven by the shift in agricultural practices from organic to conventional, as well as improved technology and government support of Integrated Pest Management by many countries around the world.



Global Dicamba Herbicide Market: Segments

Cereals & Grains segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Dicamba herbicide market is segmented by Crop type into Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Pastures & Forage Crops. The cereals & grains category is thought to dominate as maize, wheat and rice are among the crops that have the largest crop area harvested in the world for the greatest share of the dicamba herbicides market in 2020. The global output of cereals will also hit XXXX million tons by 2030, XX.X% percent higher than in 2020. The growth in Argentina, Brazil, China, Russia, Ukraine, and the United States is expected to be important.



Salt segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Dicamba herbicide is divided by formulation into Acid and Salt. The salt division of herbicides dominated by formulation the global market for dicamba herbicides. The water solubility properties of salts, which minimize emulsifier requirements, are responsible for this. Salt is less volatile than esters, too. The formulations for dicamba herbicides include dicamba acid, salt dimethylamine (DMA), Sodium salt, salt diglycoamine (DGA), salts of isopropylamine (IPA), salts of potassium. These dicamba derivatives have different environmental characteristics.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Reduction in crop loss

Herbicide resistance in weeds increased crop loss due to weed problems, and the rising demand for food protection for the growing population are all factors driving the global market for dicamba pesticides. Furthermore, increasing knowledge of the benefits of dicamba herbicide in cultivators, as well as advancements in farming techniques, are driving market development. The demand for dicamba herbicide is also driven by the shift in agricultural practices from organic to conventional, as well as improved technology and government support of Integrated Pest Management by many countries around the world.



Technological advancements

Rising prices of agricultural commodities, Increase in the use of herbicides and growth of dicamba-resistant GMO crops, and Advancement in farming practices and technology are few other factors that propel the market growth.



Restraint

Increased environmental issues

Increased environmental issues and complaints about the unpredictable nature of dicamba have a detrimental effect on the demand for dicamba herbicides. Dicamba products are listed as a limited use by EPA in 2020 for plant growing seasons, so only a qualified applicator with special training can apply them. Furthermore, dicamba pulverization should be stopped if winds are less than 16 km/hour and spraying is restricted to certain periods of day. Such limitations on the use of dicamba herbicides are projected to hinder the demand for dicamba herbicides in the forecast era.



Global Dicamba Herbicide Market: Key Players

Global Dicamba Herbicide Market: Regions

Global Dicamba herbicide market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa. Global Dicamba herbicide in North America held the largest market share of XX.X% in the year 2020. Due to an increasing demand for dicamba Herbicides throughout many crops including soya beans, cotton, and corn in North America, the market for dicamba herbicides in 2020 accounted for a significant share. Europe is also a key part of the demand for dicamba herbicides. Europe is thereafter. In Asia Pacific, the demand for dicamba herbicides is rapidly growing as improved agricultural practices are being implemented. Dicamba herbicides market is expected to grow significantly during the predicted timeline in Latin America and in the Middle East and Africa, due to the high demand for dicamba herbicides in emerging economies like Brazil, Mexico, and GCC in these regions.



Global Dicamba Herbicide Market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR – North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

