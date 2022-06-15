Irradiation Apparatus Market to reach US$ 8 Billion by 2032; X-Ray Devices to flourish at a 3.5% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently published study by Future Market Insights, the global irradiation apparatus market is estimated to garner US$ 8.0 Billion while exhibiting a 3.5% CAGR during the forecast period. The growing support from several governments is likely to fuel the market growth in the coming years. The industry is expected to secure US$ 5.7 Billion in 2022.



Increasing expenditure on healthcare, and growing awareness about healthcare procedures will further expand the size of the irradiation apparatus market in the future. The increasing popularity of portable devices in various healthcare setups such as paediatric diagnosis, dental sector, and veterinary sectors will promote the growth of the global irradiation apparatus market. The use of the latest technologies in the healthcare sector has propelled manufacturers of the medical and pharmaceutical sectors to increase the use of irradiation apparatuses. This is projected to promote the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Request Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14985

As per the analysis, the X-rays segment is anticipated to hold remunerative opportunities for the global irradiation apparatus market. Various developing countries are making significant developments in their budgets, thereby, offering lucrative opportunities to players in the market.

Key Takeaways:

· Based on product, the X-rays segment is expected to record a 3.5% CAGR by 2032

· By application, the hospital segment to expand at a 3.4% growth rate during the forecast period

· The U.S market to garner US$ 2.8 Billion and record a 3.3% CAGR from 2022-2032

· Market in China to procure US$ 574.0 Million, expanding at a 2.9% growth rate during the assessment period

“Increasing technological advancement in the healthcare sector has propelled manufacturers of the medical and pharmaceutical sectors to increase the use of irradiation apparatus is expected to fuel the demand of irradiation apparatus market over the forecast period,” remarks an analyst at FMI.

Ask from the Market Research Expert @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-14985

Competitive Landscape

Eminent players of the global irradiation apparatus market include Hitachi, Ltd, YXLON International, Koninklijke Philips N.V., KaVo Dental, and Allengers among others. Recent key developments among players include:

· In January 2021- Yxlon presented the new release of the Cheetah and Cougar EVO microfocus X-ray families. The next step towards automation was demonstrated and new options were presented that significantly increase efficiency in the X-ray inspection of electronic components. The YXLON Cheetah and Cougar EVO families in their specific configurations are specially used in the SMT and Semicon sector when the Plus variants mainly support laboratory applications in research and development.

· In May 2022 - Royal Philips announced launch of EchoNavigator 4.0 [1], the new release of its advanced image-guided therapy solution for the treatment of structural heart disease. EchoNavigator 4.0 gives users of Philips’ EPIQ CVXi interventional cardiology ultrasound system greater control of live fusion-imaging on the company’s Image Guided Therapy System.By integrating real-time transesophageal echocardiography (TEE), which places the ultrasound transducer close to the heart, and X-ray fluoroscopy, EchoNavigator 4.0 helps interventional teams to decide, guide, treat, and confirm complex structural heart disease therapy, such as heart valve repair or replacement.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/14985

Key Segments Covered in the Irradiation Apparatus Industry Survey

Irradiation Apparatus Market by Usage:

Irradiation Apparatus for Diagnostic Purposes

Irradiation Apparatus for Therapeutic Purposes

Irradiation Apparatus for Dental Purposes

Irradiation Apparatus for Chiropractic Diagnostic Purposes

Irradiation Apparatus for Industrial & Research Applications





Irradiation Apparatus Market by Product:

Gamma Ray Irradiation Apparatus

X-ray Irradiation Apparatus

High-Speed Neutrons Irradiation Apparatus

Electrons Irradiation Apparatus

Alpha-Beta Particles Irradiation Apparatus





Irradiation Apparatus Market by Application:

Irradiation Apparatus for Hospitals

Irradiation Apparatus for Industries

Irradiation Apparatus for Laboratories

Irradiation Apparatus for Other Applications

Irradiation Apparatus Market by Region:

North America Irradiation Apparatus Market

Latin America Irradiation Apparatus Market

Europe Irradiation Apparatus Market

APAC Irradiation Apparatus Market

The Middle East & Africa Irradiation Apparatus Market





Irradiation Apparatus Market – Geographical Insights

Demographically, the global irradiation apparatus market is widespread into five major regions such as the Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Earlier, this global market was dominated by North America owing to the presence of the top manufacturing abilities in the pharmaceutical sector. Besides this, Europe market ranks second and will generate significant revenues in the forecast period on account of the fact that this region also stands tall as one of the top contributors of medicine technology. Furthermore, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years on account of the increasing number of brand outlets of international pharmaceutical companies especially in India and China.

Report Customization available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14985

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Summary of Statistics

1.3. Key Market Characteristics & Attributes

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Irradiation Apparatus

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends. Full TOC

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Healthcare

Cosmetic Implants Market Size: Cosmetics Implant Market is Estimated to Grow At a CAGR of 5.8% From 2022 To 2032

Novel Drug Delivery Systems In Cancer Therapy Market Share: Novel Drug Delivery Systems in the Cancer Therapy Market are Anticipated to Have a Thriving CAGR of 19.6% During 2022-2032

Neuroendoscopy Devices Market Trends: Neuroendoscopy Devices Market is Anticipated to Have an Effective CAGR of 7.6% During 2022-2032

Electrosurgery Devices Market Analysis: Electrosurgery Devices Market is expected a strong CAGR of 4.4% between 2022 and 2032

Diabetic Retinopathy Market Outlook: Diabetic Retinopathy Market is likely to grow with an estimated CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2032

Healthcare Biometrics Market Forecast: Healthcare Biometrics Market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 18.1% from 2022 to 2032

Hemophilia Treatment Market Sales: Hemophilia Treatment Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 4.8% during 2022-2032

Cell Culture Market Value: Cell Culture Market is likely to surge at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period of 2022 - 2032

In Vitro Fertilization Market Demand: In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) Market is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 9.0% during 2022 and 2032

Diabetic Shoes Market Type: Diabetic Shoes Market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2022 and 2032

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/irradiation-apparatus-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs