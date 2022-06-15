GREAT PLACE TO WORK® NAMES TRANSWESTERN NO. 10 ON FORTUNE BEST WORKPLACES IN TEXAS™ LIST

Houston, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine have honored Transwestern as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas. This is Transwestern’s fifth time being named to this prestigious list, coming in at No. 10 for 2022 and up 23 places from last year.

The Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas award is based on employee feedback collected through America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study of over 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. In that survey, 93% of Transwestern team members said Transwestern is a great place to work. This number is 36 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company.

“It is truly Transwestern’s honor to be ranked among these distinguished organizations,” said Larry P. Heard, CEO of the Transwestern companies. “In 2021, our teams doubled down on what we do best: collaborating to find innovative solutions to new challenges. Remarkable accomplishments across services lines and geographies propelled us to new heights, and we continue to learn from team members’ unique perspectives and insights to further enhance our workplace culture.”

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Using rigorous analytics, companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is. Only companies that are Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations and headquartered in Texas were considered for the list.

Transwestern offers its team members a full healthcare and benefits package; vacation time plus two personal days off and eight hours of paid time off for community service; paid parental leave; wellness, community service and teambuilding initiatives; formal training and mentorship; and reimbursement for skills development, certifications and memberships. Additionally, the company reinforces personal and corporate social responsibility through integrated, national efforts in the areas of energy and sustainability; philanthropy; and diversity, equity and inclusion.

“As employee demands and expectations have dramatically changed over the past year, these companies have risen to the occasion – and it’s not been easy,” said Kim Peters, Executive Vice President of Global Recognition, Research & Strategic Partnerships at Great Place to Work. “Their hard work and dedication to listen to and care for the well-being of every employee, and support them in a way that’s meaningful to all, is the standard all organizations will be held to.”

In 2021, Transwestern also ranked as a Best Workplace for Millennials™ and took the No. 18 spot on the list of Best Workplaces in Chicago™ among large companies.



About the Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces in Texas by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from its study of thousands of companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Companies must be headquartered in Texas to be eligible. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Transwestern Real Estate Services

Transwestern Real Estate Services (TRS) adds value for investors, owners and occupiers of all commercial property types through a comprehensive perspective and by providing solutions grounded in sound market intelligence. Part of the Transwestern companies, the firm applies a consultative approach to Agency Leasing, Asset Services, Tenant Advisory + Workplace Solutions, Capital Markets, and Research & Investment Analytics.

The privately held Transwestern companies have been delivering a higher level of personalized service and innovative real estate solutions since 1978. Through an integrated, customized approach that begins with good ideas, the firm drives value for clients across commercial real estate services, development, investment management, and opportunistic endeavors for high-net-worth investors. Operating from 33 U.S. offices, Transwestern extends its platform capabilities globally through strategic alliance partners whose unique geographic, cultural, and business expertise fuels creative solutions. Learn more at transwestern.com and @Transwestern.