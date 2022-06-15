The Good Clinic Expands Services with Genetic Medication Testing and Comprehensive Health Diagnostic Testing





Personalized testing provides clients with improved mental and physical health outcomes

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- The Good Clinic™ announced its service offerings have expanded to provide two new targeted diagnostic testing and treatment services for its clients who are managing mental health issues or chronic conditions. All six clinic locations throughout the Twin Cities metro will offer GeneSight Psychotropic pharmacogenomic testing for personalized mental health medication management, and Genova Diagnostics assessments for the prevention, diagnosis and/or treatment of certain complex chronic disease(s).

As part of The Good Clinic’s commitment to whole-person healthcare, these tests will enable clients to experience a more personalized approach to managing their health and wellbeing. Through the unique insights from these testing capabilities, The Good Clinic providers may now offer more tailored medications and treatment options to successfully address the illness of each client.

The GeneSight Psychotropic test utilizes a swab and genetic test pairing to identify how patients will respond to medications that treat common behavioral health conditions including ADHD, anxiety and depression. The research-backed approach will allow The Good Clinic’s nurse practitioners to provide clients with a more precise recommendation about which mental health medication(s) will best support each client’s needs while minimizing negative side effects. The test is recommended for clients searching for a targeted approach to depression or anxiety treatment, especially after trying and failing multiple other medications.

Genova Diagnostics testing provides a more complete understanding of a person’s health and helps healthcare providers diagnose, treat, and potentially prevent chronic disease or improve overall wellness. The comprehensive testing may provide insights to help diagnose the underlying health issue, address additional health concerns, and determine treatment. The test includes a consultation with a The Good Clinic nurse practitioner who will interpret the results and co-create a healthcare plan with the client. The test is recommended for clients experiencing symptoms not explained by general lab panels, concerned about toxin exposure or wanting to improve their overall wellness.

“We are thrilled to be offering this level of individualized testing for our clients,” said The Good Clinic Chief Nurse Practitioner Officer, Kevin Lee Smith. “These tests will allow us to better identify and recommend what each client needs to achieve their desired health outcomes and lead fuller, healthier lives.”

The Good Clinic is a leading operator of primary care clinics that combine technology with relationship-driven, personalized healthcare services to enable clients access to improved health and wellness. Founded in Minnesota in 2020, The Good Clinic intends to launch a network of tech-forward clinics in easily accessible locations, with nurse practitioners operating as the primary healthcare provider on site. To book an appointment, visit www.thegoodclinic.com .

About The Good Clinic™

The Good Clinic, LLC is a tech-forward, whole-person primary care practice that co-partners with clients ages 12 and older. Staffed by experienced nurse practitioners focused on preventive care, The Good Clinic™ offers clients routine medical care, chronic condition management, acute care, and wellness planning services with both in-person and virtual care options. Founded in 2020 and operating six Minnesota clinics with plans to expand nationwide, the executive team includes the key clinical and operational professionals who brought MinuteClinic to scale. The Good Clinic, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitesco, Inc.

Learn more at thegoodclinic.com .

Barbara Brynstad

612-360-3410

barb.brynstad@thegoodclinic.com