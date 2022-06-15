Charlotte Barbershop Enters Fourth Year Of Serving The Local Community

Midtown, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midtown, North Carolina -

Bishops Cut/Color in Charlotte, NC is excited to be entering its fourth year in business serving the Charlotte area. Bishops opened its first location just over 3 years ago in Charlotte on May 11, 2019 in Midtown and added a South End location later that same year. See more here: Bishops Cuts/Color Charlotte.



“Charlotte is my home,” states Debbie Bullard, owner of Bishops, “and we are so excited to be able to bring high-quality hair services to everyone with our great team of super talented stylists. Now that we are mostly back to normal operations, we are so happy to be able to see everyone’s smiling faces again. We are also back to offering our full menu of haircuts, colors, beard and waxing services. We’ve even brought back our complimentary beer, so our shops have a great vibe when our clients come to see us.”

The team has been giving customers a premium hair styling experience since they first opened their doors more than two decades ago (though they have only come to Charlotte more recently). One of the primary aspects of hair care they wanted to change was the fact that a decent service seemed only to come with an exorbitant financial investment. Bishops was meant to change this, giving customers access to professional hair services at affordable rates. The team is grateful that this humble goal was appreciated by their customers, and the business has flourished ever since. Learn more about Bishops and its origins here: https://charlottecutscolor.com/about-us/.

Customers report having an excellent experience every time they stop by Bishops, and this is true no matter what their visit is for. Bishops offers virtually every hair service a customer could want, and the team is committed to upholding a strict standard across the board. Similarly, they believe that a welcoming, friendly atmosphere is crucial to ensuring customers enjoy their time at Bishops.

“I’ve been here twice now for a short haircut,” DJ Weiss says in an excerpt from their 5-Star Google review, “and both times I’ve left very satisfied with my haircut and my overall experience. My first time here, I had Stephanie as my stylist and she was great. Gave me the haircut I was wanting, and we had a great conversation. Yesterday was my second time, and I had Dean as my stylist, who once again slayed! Not only did they give me an awesome haircut but the overall experience was top tier for professionalism and customer satisfaction.”

Claire Hambrick also says, “I went to Bishops for the first time about a month ago and had a great experience. My hair stylist Kristi transformed my look, which had been bleached at home for years. She covered up past poor bleach jobs and gave me a new blonde look complete with layers that has brought me so much joy since. Great atmosphere, welcoming staff, and great service.”

These reviews refer to customers who had very different needs, from a simple haircut to a relatively complicated color service (given the stylist had to work with hair that had been poorly treated in the past). However, one aspect remains the same in both reviews: the customers enjoyed their time at Bishops and will likely not hesitate to return. Bullard says this is the type of atmosphere the team strives to maintain at all times, regardless of how complex (or not) a service might be. Every customer is treasured, and every customer’s needs are given all due consideration.

Today, Bishops is inviting everyone to pay their premises a visit and celebrate their fourth year in business together. Anyone looking for some of the best grooming, hairstyling and haircuts in the area is also welcome to make an appointment.

Further inquiries may be directed to Greg Bullard of Bishops Cut/Color in Charlotte, NC. Contact details can be found on the official Bishops website as well. Alternatively, customers may connect with the barbershop via their preferred social media platforms to stay up to date with its latest news, announcements and more. They can also learn more about the services on offer at the following link: https://charlottecutscolor.com/hair-salon-services/.

For more information about Bishops - Charlotte Midtown, contact the company here:



Bishops - Charlotte Midtown

Greg Bullard

704-332-5220

greg.bullard@bishops.co

209 South Kings Drive

Charlotte, NC 28204