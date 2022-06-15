Blue Rhino Home Delivery Program Expands to Phoenix Area

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Rhino, the propane exchange brand of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR), announced today the expansion of its home delivery service to the Phoenix area. In addition to purchasing or exchanging for a ready-to-grill tank at any of the dozens of convenient local exchange locations, Phoenix-area residents can avoid an extra trip to the store by choosing to have a fresh, cleaned, and leak-tested Blue Rhino tank or two dropped off at their front doorstep.



“Phoenix is one of our country’s great year-round grilling cities,” Chief Operating Officer Tamria Zertuche said. “For years, Blue Rhino has fueled good times for thousands of Phoenix-area backyard chefs and their families and friends. We are thrilled to introduce our home delivery service in the Valley of the Sun.”

Phoenix-area residents can confirm the availability of Blue Rhino home delivery by entering their ZIP code at BlueRhino.com. Users can exchange their empty tank or receive a fresh tank without exchanging. After providing additional delivery details, users will experience an easy-to-use payment system. A turnaround time of approximately 48 hours can be expected – deliveries are not made on Sundays or major holidays – and it is not necessary to be present for the delivery. No contracts or subscriptions are required.

Blue Rhino's home propane delivery markets now include – Atlanta; Brooklyn, New York; Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Jacksonville, Florida; Long Island, New York; Miami; Oklahoma City; Minneapolis-St. Paul; Mobile, Alabama; Orlando, Florida; Richmond, Virginia; Springfield, Massachusetts; Tampa, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida; and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.