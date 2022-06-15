Blue Rhino Home Delivery Program Expands to Phoenix Area

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Rhino, the propane exchange brand of Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTC: FGPR), announced today the expansion of its home delivery service to the Phoenix area. In addition to purchasing or exchanging for a ready-to-grill tank at any of the dozens of convenient local exchange locations, Phoenix-area residents can avoid an extra trip to the store by choosing to have a fresh, cleaned, and leak-tested Blue Rhino tank or two dropped off at their front doorstep.
“Phoenix is one of our country’s great year-round grilling cities,” Chief Operating Officer Tamria Zertuche said. “For years, Blue Rhino has fueled good times for thousands of Phoenix-area backyard chefs and their families and friends. We are thrilled to introduce our home delivery service in the Valley of the Sun.”
Phoenix-area residents can confirm the availability of Blue Rhino home delivery by entering their ZIP code at BlueRhino.com. Users can exchange their empty tank or receive a fresh tank without exchanging. After providing additional delivery details, users will experience an easy-to-use payment system. A turnaround time of approximately 48 hours can be expected – deliveries are not made on Sundays or major holidays – and it is not necessary to be present for the delivery. No contracts or subscriptions are required.
Blue Rhino's home propane delivery markets now include – Atlanta; Brooklyn, New York; Chicago; Dallas; Denver; Jacksonville, Florida; Long Island, New York; Miami; Oklahoma City; Minneapolis-St. Paul; Mobile, Alabama; Orlando, Florida; Richmond, Virginia; Springfield, Massachusetts; Tampa, Florida; West Palm Beach, Florida; and Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
About Ferrellgas:
Ferrellgas Partners, L.P., through its operating partnership, Ferrellgas, L.P., and subsidiaries, serves propane customers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Its Blue Rhino exchange brand is sold at more than 60,000 retail stores nationwide. Ferrellgas employees indirectly own 1.1 million common units of the partnership, through an employee stock ownership plan. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. filed a Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 15, 2021. Investors can request a hard copy of this filing free of charge and obtain more information about the partnership online at Ferrellgas.com. For more information about Blue Rhino, visit BlueRhino.com.
Contact: communications@ferrellgas.com