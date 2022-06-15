New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant Biostimulants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842195/?utm_source=GNW

Global Plant Biostimulants Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plant Biostimulants estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period. Amino Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$973.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Humic Acid segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $439.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $453.5 Million by 2026



The Plant Biostimulants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$439.8 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$453.5 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 9.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR.



Factors driving growth of biostimulants are manifold. These can be categorized broadly under two groups - those related to the general agriculture industry and the other distinctive to the sector itself. The drive to promote sustainable agriculture is providing the necessary fillip for organic products such as biostimulants, which relates to expanding efficiency of resource utilization and increasing productivity. Specific to the biostimulants industry are factors such as expansion of these products to new application and geographic areas and growing interest in R&D of biostimulants. Use of biostimulants, along with research around it, is spreading from countries and applications where they pioneered to new crop production areas and new geographies. From horticulture that had traditionally been the pioneering application, biostimulants are now being increasingly used in agriculture crops. Besides, even conventional production methods are seeing the inclusion of biostimulants that were once largely restricted to organic production methods.



Constellation of factors such as growing demand for food, need for enhancing yield, and stricter regulations on agricultural practices have prompted companies to invest more in biostimulants. The market growth is credited to the pressing need to satiate food demand for burgeoning global population and create value for participants through the agricultural value chain. The adoption of plant biostimulants aligns with clear focus on sustainability, productivity and profitability. These products provide an effective and safe option for agriculture and the environment that holds potential to avoid or minimize soil fertility loss along with growing adoption across developed and developing economies. The market demand is also stimulated by increasing use of these products for row crops and availability of more effective products to fulfill specific agronomic requirements.



Fulvic Acid Segment to Reach $372.4 Million by 2026



In the global Fulvic Acid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$144.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$296.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$38.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 10.9% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 126 Featured)

Acadian Seaplants Limited

Agrinos AS

Bayer

Biolchim S.p.A

Biostadt India Limited

Ilsa SpA.

Isagro

Italpollina spa

Koppert Biological Systems

Novozymes A/S

UPL

Valagro







3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Ensuring Food Security for Expanding World Population - A Way

Forward

Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000-2050

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the

Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for

Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017

and 2018-2027

Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons):

2017-2020

Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for Biostimulants

Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:

Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for

the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years

1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020

Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Farm

Land by Size and Region

Climate Change Adds Fuel to the Already Burning Issue of Food

Security, Driving the Demand for Biostimulants

World of Change Characterized by Rising Surface Temperatures on

Earth & its Negative Impact on Agriculture Increases the Need

to use Biostimulants: Average Global Surface Temperature (In

Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020

Drive Towards Sustainable Agriculture Places Emphasis on

Biostimulants

Biostimulants Complement the Growth in Organic Farming

Global Demand for Organic Food Products (in US$ Billion): 2015

-2025

Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the

Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Global Agricultural Land Under Organic Farming (in Hectares and

% Share): 2000-2017

Global Percentage Distribution of Organic Farmland by Region: 2017

Demand for High-Value Crops Offer Strong Growth Opportunities

for Plant Biostimulants

Global Biostimulants Market by Crop Type (in % Share)

Growing Applications to Expand Market Value

Industry Witnesses Investment Growth in Biostimulants Space

Focus on Innovation to Steer Market Growth

Companies Turn to New Strategies to Source Biostimulants

Hydroponics and Biostimulants: A Promising Strategy for

Production of High-Quality Food

Amino Acids: A Key Segment

Functions of Amino Acids as Biostimulant in Plants

Select Commercially Available Biostimulant Amino Acids

Seaweed Extracts Exhibit Strong Potential for Growth

Select ANE Extracts and their Plant Growth Function

Microbial Biostimulants Exhibit Strong Growth Potential

Soil Biostimulants Present Attractive Opportunities to

Participants

Biostimulants Playing a Key Role in Combating Abiotic Stress

Impact of Biostimulants on Reducing Abiotic/Biotic Stress by

Crop Plant

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Biostimulants: Definition

Types of Biostimulants

Based on Type of Active Ingredient

Amino Acids

Humic Acid

Fulvic Acid

Seaweed Extracts

Others

Protein Hydrolysates

By Mode of Application

Biostimulants by Crop Type

Biostimulant Types and their Effects on Plants



