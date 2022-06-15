New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant Biostimulants Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842195/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Plant Biostimulants Market to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Plant Biostimulants estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period. Amino Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.9% CAGR and reach US$973.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Humic Acid segment is readjusted to a revised 9.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $439.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $453.5 Million by 2026
The Plant Biostimulants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$439.8 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$453.5 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 9.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.7% CAGR.
Factors driving growth of biostimulants are manifold. These can be categorized broadly under two groups - those related to the general agriculture industry and the other distinctive to the sector itself. The drive to promote sustainable agriculture is providing the necessary fillip for organic products such as biostimulants, which relates to expanding efficiency of resource utilization and increasing productivity. Specific to the biostimulants industry are factors such as expansion of these products to new application and geographic areas and growing interest in R&D of biostimulants. Use of biostimulants, along with research around it, is spreading from countries and applications where they pioneered to new crop production areas and new geographies. From horticulture that had traditionally been the pioneering application, biostimulants are now being increasingly used in agriculture crops. Besides, even conventional production methods are seeing the inclusion of biostimulants that were once largely restricted to organic production methods.
Constellation of factors such as growing demand for food, need for enhancing yield, and stricter regulations on agricultural practices have prompted companies to invest more in biostimulants. The market growth is credited to the pressing need to satiate food demand for burgeoning global population and create value for participants through the agricultural value chain. The adoption of plant biostimulants aligns with clear focus on sustainability, productivity and profitability. These products provide an effective and safe option for agriculture and the environment that holds potential to avoid or minimize soil fertility loss along with growing adoption across developed and developing economies. The market demand is also stimulated by increasing use of these products for row crops and availability of more effective products to fulfill specific agronomic requirements.
Fulvic Acid Segment to Reach $372.4 Million by 2026
In the global Fulvic Acid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$144.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$296.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$38.7 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 10.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 126 Featured) -
- Acadian Seaplants Limited
- Agrinos AS
- Bayer
- Biolchim S.p.A
- Biostadt India Limited
- Ilsa SpA.
- Isagro
- Italpollina spa
- Koppert Biological Systems
- Novozymes A/S
- UPL
- Valagro
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842195/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Biostimulants Business Remain Buoyant amid COVID-19 Disruptions
Plant Biostimulants: The Organic Future of Global Agri Industry
Lack of Standard Definition: A Major Challenge
Outlook
Plant Biostimulants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Regional Market Analysis
Europe Dominates the Global Biostimulants Market
Developing Markets to Register the Fastest Growth
Foliar Leads the Biostimulant Application, Seed Treatment to
Exhibit Fastest Growth
Challenges Impeding Adoption of Biostimulants
Regulatory Hurdles
Issues Related to Storage and Outcomes
Grower Education and Returns on Investments Critical for Adoption
Growth Hindered by Lack of Thorough Research
Technical Challenges Pose Obstacles
Increasing Orientation to Boost Agricultural Production Fuels
Biostimulant Market
Competition
Market Characterized by Fragmentation
More Companies Venture into the Biostimulants Space
Strong Growth Prospects Compel Manufacturers to Globalize
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Ensuring Food Security for Expanding World Population - A Way
Forward
Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000-2050
World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for
Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017
and 2018-2027
Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons):
2017-2020
Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for Biostimulants
Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre:
Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for
the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years
1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Farm
Land by Size and Region
Climate Change Adds Fuel to the Already Burning Issue of Food
Security, Driving the Demand for Biostimulants
World of Change Characterized by Rising Surface Temperatures on
Earth & its Negative Impact on Agriculture Increases the Need
to use Biostimulants: Average Global Surface Temperature (In
Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020
Drive Towards Sustainable Agriculture Places Emphasis on
Biostimulants
Biostimulants Complement the Growth in Organic Farming
Global Demand for Organic Food Products (in US$ Billion): 2015
-2025
Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the
Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Global Agricultural Land Under Organic Farming (in Hectares and
% Share): 2000-2017
Global Percentage Distribution of Organic Farmland by Region: 2017
Demand for High-Value Crops Offer Strong Growth Opportunities
for Plant Biostimulants
Global Biostimulants Market by Crop Type (in % Share)
Growing Applications to Expand Market Value
Industry Witnesses Investment Growth in Biostimulants Space
Focus on Innovation to Steer Market Growth
Companies Turn to New Strategies to Source Biostimulants
Hydroponics and Biostimulants: A Promising Strategy for
Production of High-Quality Food
Amino Acids: A Key Segment
Functions of Amino Acids as Biostimulant in Plants
Select Commercially Available Biostimulant Amino Acids
Seaweed Extracts Exhibit Strong Potential for Growth
Select ANE Extracts and their Plant Growth Function
Microbial Biostimulants Exhibit Strong Growth Potential
Soil Biostimulants Present Attractive Opportunities to
Participants
Biostimulants Playing a Key Role in Combating Abiotic Stress
Impact of Biostimulants on Reducing Abiotic/Biotic Stress by
Crop Plant
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Biostimulants: Definition
Types of Biostimulants
Based on Type of Active Ingredient
Amino Acids
Humic Acid
Fulvic Acid
Seaweed Extracts
Others
Protein Hydrolysates
By Mode of Application
Biostimulants by Crop Type
Biostimulant Types and their Effects on Plants
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Biostimulants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Amino
Acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Amino Acid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Amino Acid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Humic
Acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Humic Acid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Humic Acid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fulvic Acid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Fulvic Acid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Fulvic Acid by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seaweed Extracts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Seaweed Extracts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Seaweed Extracts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Protein Hydrolysates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Protein Hydrolysates by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Protein Hydrolysates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Active Ingredients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Active Ingredients by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Active
Ingredients by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Row
Crops & Cereals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Row Crops & Cereals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Row Crops & Cereals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Turf &
Ornamentals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Turf & Ornamentals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Turf & Ornamentals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fruits & Vegetables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Crop Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Crop Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Crop Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Foliar by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Foliar by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Foliar by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Soil
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Soil by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Soil by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Seed
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Seed by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Seed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Plant Biostimulants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
US Farm Bill Sets Stage for Regulatory Scrutiny of Biostimulants
Market Analytics
Table 43: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Biostimulants by Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic Acid,
Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Protein Hydrolysates and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by Active
Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed
Extracts, Protein Hydrolysates and Other Active Ingredients
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Protein
Hydrolysates and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Biostimulants by Crop Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf &
Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by Crop
Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits &
Vegetables and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Row Crops &
Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Biostimulants by Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foliar,
Soil and Seed for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic
Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Protein Hydrolysates and
Other Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid,
Seaweed Extracts, Protein Hydrolysates and Other Active
Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Protein
Hydrolysates and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Crop Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf &
Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Crop Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits &
Vegetables and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Row Crops &
Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foliar,
Soil and Seed for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Plant Biostimulants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 61: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic
Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Protein Hydrolysates and
Other Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid,
Seaweed Extracts, Protein Hydrolysates and Other Active
Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Protein
Hydrolysates and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Crop Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf &
Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by Crop
Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits &
Vegetables and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Row Crops &
Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 67: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foliar,
Soil and Seed for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Plant Biostimulants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 70: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic
Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Protein Hydrolysates and
Other Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid,
Seaweed Extracts, Protein Hydrolysates and Other Active
Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Protein
Hydrolysates and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Crop Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf &
Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by Crop
Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits &
Vegetables and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Row Crops &
Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: China Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foliar,
Soil and Seed for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Plant Biostimulants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 79: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest
of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic
Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Protein Hydrolysates and
Other Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid,
Seaweed Extracts, Protein Hydrolysates and Other Active
Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Protein
Hydrolysates and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Crop Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf &
Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Crop Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits &
Vegetables and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Row Crops &
Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foliar,
Soil and Seed for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Plant Biostimulants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 91: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic
Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Protein Hydrolysates and
Other Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid,
Seaweed Extracts, Protein Hydrolysates and Other Active
Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Protein
Hydrolysates and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Crop Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf &
Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Crop Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits &
Vegetables and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Row Crops &
Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop
Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 97: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: France Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foliar,
Soil and Seed for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Plant Biostimulants Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 100: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic
Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Protein Hydrolysates and
Other Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid,
Seaweed Extracts, Protein Hydrolysates and Other Active
Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants
by Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Protein
Hydrolysates and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 103: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Crop Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf &
Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Crop Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits &
Vegetables and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants
by Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Row
Crops & Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and
Other Crop Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 106: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plant Biostimulants by Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed Markets - Independent
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842195/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________