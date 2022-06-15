New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vinyl Windows Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842194/?utm_source=GNW
Global Vinyl Windows Market to Reach 226.8 Million Units by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vinyl Windows estimated at 172.1 Million Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 226.8 Million Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 42.5 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Vinyl Windows market in the U.S. is estimated at 42.5 Million Units in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 44.8 Million Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
An Introduction to Vinyl Windows
Steady Growth Projected for Vinyl Windows Market
Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of Vinyl Windows
Developed Regions Account for Bigger Share of Overall Volume
Shipments
World Vinyl Windows Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of
Unit Shipments for Developed and Emerging Regions for the
Years 2019 & 2025
Robust Growth Opportunities in China and Other Emerging Regions
World Vinyl Windows Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by
Volume CAGR for 2018-2025: Asia-Pacific, China, Middle East,
Africa, Canada, Latin America, Japan, USA, and Europe
COMPETITIVE SCENARIO
Vinyl Windows: A Fragmented Marketplace
Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Emerges as Key Business Expansion
Medium
Select M&A Deals in the World Doors & Windows Market (2014-2019)
Manufacturers Focus on Product Innovations and Improvements to
Gain Edge
Expanded Options, New Colors and Designs: Primary Product
Distinguishers
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Vinyl Windows - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Prominence of Energy Efficient Building Products &
Materials: A Strong Growth Driver
Ongoing Shift towards Green and LEED-Certified Buildings
Infuses Robust Market Momentum
World Green Building Materials Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Percentage Breakdown of Green Building Materials Sales (Value)
by Region/Country (2018)
Global Green Buildings Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of
Investment by Sector
Current Dynamics of World Construction Industry Instigate
Broad-Based Opportunities for Vinyl Windows Market
Projected Expansion of the Construction Industry to Spur
Opportunities for Vinyl Windows Market: World Construction
Industry Size (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2010, 2015,
2020 and 2025
Global Construction Output by Region (2018): Breakdown of
Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over
2018-2022
Growth in the Global Construction Sector by Segment: 2018-2022
Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthen Market
Prospects
Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of
GDP) by Sector for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040
Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (as a Percentage of
GDP) by Region for 2007-2016 and 2017-2040
Demographic & Societal Trends Add Strength to Building &
Infrastructure Construction Spending
Population Growth
World Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2000,
2010, 2017, 2030, and 2050
Rapid Urbanization
World Urban Population in Millions: 1950-2050
Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2018 & 2050)
Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Segment
Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Geographic
Region: 2017, 2025 & 2030
Rising Standards of Living
Sustained Opportunities in Replacement and Remodelling Projects
Inflate Shipment Volumes
Vinyl Windows Face Stiff Competition from Established and
Emerging Building Materials
Wood and Metal Remain Major Competing Materials
Fiber Glass and Cellular PVC Emerge Viable Alternatives
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 221
