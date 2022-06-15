New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842190/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems Market to Reach US$252.7 Billion by the Year 2026



Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are important and indispensable with omnipresent applications in virtually all buildings and factories. HVAC systems are extensively employed in residential and commercial buildings across various sectors, including education, healthcare, retail, office, government and airport. Growth in the market is anticipated to be propelled by increasing demand for energy-efficient HVAC systems for reducing energy consumption and carbon emissions. Rising concerns over climate change, increasing energy prices and carbon emissions continue to push the adoption of HVAC systems in commercial spaces. The market is also set to gain from the increasing demand for energy saving products. Rebates for energy-efficient systems such as air conditioning and HVAC are encouraging commercial building users to implement and upgrade HVAC systems. In recent years the industry witnessed a sea of change in the technology employed largely as a result of consumers` desire to have advanced micro controls integrated into their systems, and also due to a spurt in demand for eco-friendly refrigerants. Therefore, technology improvements in the recent past have been geared towards meeting energy efficiency levels mandated by Governments across the world and convenience expected by average consumers.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems estimated at US$175.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$252.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. Cooling Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.6% CAGR to reach US$198.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Heating Systems segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.8% share of the global Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems market. Demand for heat pumps is attributed to availability of systems with advanced functions that allow space heating and cooling while also heating water. The ability of heat pumps to offer higher efficiency as compared to other space heating and cooling unit is expected to further increase their adoption in the coming years. The climate change and gradually increasing average temperature are driving the adoption of cooling equipment during summers.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $31 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $53.3 Billion by 2026



The Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$31 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 16.9% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$53.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 6.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$10.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The demand for air conditioners in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific is very high with some households owning more than one appliance, whereas the demand for air conditioners from the developed regions remains comparatively low. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to also benefit from technological advancements and increasing investment in the consumer electronics sector across the region. The market in developed regions is propelled by rising consumer awareness about star-labeled HVAC products, increasing use of VRV and adoption of inverter-based air conditioning systems.



Ventilation Systems Segment to Reach $22.9 Billion by 2026



In the global Ventilation Systems segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.26% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.5% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 136 Featured) -

Carrier Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Danfoss A/S

Emerson Electric Co.

Fujitsu General Limited

Gree Electric Appliances, Inc.

Havells India Limited

Hitachi Ltd.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Johnson Controls, Inc.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning

Lennox International, Inc.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Midea Group

Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC

Panasonic Corporation of North America

Rheem Manufacturing Company

Samsung HVAC

Trane Inc.

Whirlpool Corp.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842190/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)

for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic-Led Challenges Leave Commercial HVAC Industry Out in Cold

COVID-19-Led Bright Points

Pandemic-Hit HVAC Manufacturers Find Solace in Changing

Customer Needs

COVID-19 Disruptions Lead to Spike in Unit Prices for HVAC Systems

Role of HVAC Systems in Increasing or Mitigating the Risk of

COVID-19 Transmission

Key Recommendations and Tools for Improving Building Ventilation

HVAC Systems with Filtration: Relevant Answer to Tough COVID-19

Test

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Prominent Challenges Daring Expansion of HVAC Market

HVAC Industry Deep Dive Reveals Upcoming, Game-Changing Trends

Sustainability & Technology: Elements Central to Latest Trends

in HVAC Industry

Climate Change: An Important Driving Factor for Energy-

efficient HVAC Systems

HVAC Energy Use by End-Use (in %)

Millennial Generation Plays an Important Role

Asia-Pacific Continues to Dominate Global Market

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems -

Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems

Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Competitive Scenario

HVAC Companies Adapt Strategies to Navigate Unsettling Phase of

COVID-19

Global HVAC Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %): 2021E

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Pressing Need to Cut Energy Consumption and Operational Costs

Impels Energy Efficient HVAC Systems Market

Select Innovations Enabling Efficient and High-Performance HVAC

Systems

Use of Multi-Enzyme Solutions

Sustainable Retrofit

Air Conditioning with Ice Power

Digital Ceilings

Smart Glasses

Sustainable HVAC Ductwork

Major Market Restraints

Trends in HVAC Industry Taking Energy Efficiency to Next Level

Smart HVAC Systems Hold Immense Potential

Smart Thermotats: An Important Development

Integration of HVAC Systems and IoT Offers New Opportunities

AI for Reduced Building Heating & Cooling Expenses

Importance of Improving the Efficiency of HVAC Systems in US

School Buildings

Cloud-Connected HVAC Systems Enable Creation of Smart and

Efficient Facilities

Automated Control Systems for HVAC Equipment Gain Traction in

Buildings

Alternative Energy Sources Garner Attention

Solar Powered HVAC Systems Gain Traction

Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV

Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Heat Pumps Dominate the HVAC Market

Geothermal Cooling & Heating Presents Viable Option to Improve

Building Efficiency

Closed- and Open-Loop Systems

Demand for Ductless ACs on the Rise

Strong Growth in Demand for Ductless Multi-Zone Systems

Global VRF System Market to Gain Pace

Outdoor Units Lead the Market

HVACs with Air Quality Systems: High in Demand

Air Conditioning Systems: Climate Change and Rising

Temperatures Drive Market Growth

Adoption (in %) of Air Conditioning in Households

Deployment of Environment-Friendly Refrigerants Increases in ACs

List of Various Refrigerants Types

Green Refrigerants to Replace Hydro Fluorocarbons

Next-generation Factory Assembled Cooling Towers to Positively

Impact Bottom Line of HVAC and Industrial Processes

Rise in Adoption of DeVAP systems

Rising Interest in Indoor Growth Facilities: An Emerging Market

Driver

Construction Sector Investments Strongly Influence Market

Prospects

Global Construction Industry Growth Outlook (in %) for years

2019 through 2025

Global Construction Market: Annual % Growth by Major

Geographies for 2019-2025

Replacement and Refurbishment Demand for HVAC Systems

Urbanization Remains a Key Growth Driver

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of

Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950,

1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

Affluent Middle Class Opens Up Asia into a Major Market

Growing Middle Class Population in Asia Pacific Drives Demand

for New HVAC Systems: Global Middle Class Population (In

Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Expanding Base of Middle Class in the Asian Region Provides the

Perfect Platform for HVAC Systems: Global Middle Class

Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025,

2030

Impact of COVID-19 on the Operation and Energy Consumption of

Future HVAC Systems: Challenges Associated with Designing of

HVAC Systems



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cooling Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Cooling Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Cooling Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heating Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Heating Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Heating Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Ventilation Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Ventilation Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Ventilation Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for New

Construction by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for New Construction by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for New Construction by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retrofit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Retrofit by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Retrofit by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and

Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation

and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

the United States for 2022 (E)

Government Initiatives Prop Up Demand for Energy Efficient Models

Positive Signs of Revival in Construction Market Augurs Well

for HVAC Systems

After Facing a Severe Blow, Recovery in Construction Sector to

Spur Growth

US Monthly Construction Spending in US$ Billion: Dec 2020-July

2021

US Commercial Construction Rebounds with Anticipated Spending

on Infrastructure Projects

Total Construction Starts % Change in the US (Jan-July): 2019

Vs 2020

US Non-Residential Spending Trends (% YoY) Growth by Sector:

2021 and 2022

US New Construction Starts in US$ Billion by Sector: 2020

Rise in Home Buying Activity Benefits Demand

Housing Starts in US in Thousands: 2015-2020

Number of Housing Starts in Thousand Units by Type for Single-

Family Units and Multi-Family Units (Jan 2021-Aug 2021)

Market Analytics

Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by

Segment - Cooling Systems, Heating Systems and Ventilation

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and Air

Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Cooling Systems,

Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation and

Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cooling Systems, Heating Systems

and Ventilation Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by

Implementation - New Construction and Retrofit - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and Air

Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation - New

Construction and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation and

Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for New Construction and Retrofit for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by

Application - Commercial, Residential and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and Air

Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Commercial,

Residential and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation and

Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Residential and

Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by

Segment - Cooling Systems, Heating Systems and Ventilation

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and

Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Cooling Systems,

Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation

and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cooling Systems, Heating Systems

and Ventilation Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by

Implementation - New Construction and Retrofit - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and

Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation - New

Construction and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation

and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New Construction and

Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by

Application - Commercial, Residential and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and

Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Commercial,

Residential and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation

and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Residential and

Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Japan for 2022 (E)

Market Overview

Efforts toward Energy Conservation Impact Japanese HVAC Industry

Competitive Scenario

Market Analytics

Table 46: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by

Segment - Cooling Systems, Heating Systems and Ventilation

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and

Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Cooling Systems,

Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation

and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cooling Systems, Heating Systems

and Ventilation Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by

Implementation - New Construction and Retrofit - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and

Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation - New

Construction and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation

and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New Construction and

Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by

Application - Commercial, Residential and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and

Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Commercial,

Residential and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation

and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Residential and

Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

China for 2022 (E)

China Evolves into Core Market for HVAC Systems

China to Remain a Dominant Market for HVAC Systems in the Long

Term

China’s Current Dominant Hold on Global Manufacturing Output &

Its Central Role in World Trade Makes the Country a Major

Market for HVAC Systems in Asia: Percentage Breakdown of

Global Manufacturing Output by Region for the Years 1990,

2013, 2017 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 55: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by

Segment - Cooling Systems, Heating Systems and Ventilation

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and

Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Cooling Systems,

Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation

and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cooling Systems, Heating Systems

and Ventilation Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by

Implementation - New Construction and Retrofit - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and

Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation - New

Construction and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation

and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New Construction and

Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by

Application - Commercial, Residential and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and

Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Commercial,

Residential and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation

and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Residential and

Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by

Segment - Cooling Systems, Heating Systems and Ventilation

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and

Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Cooling Systems,

Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation

and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cooling Systems, Heating Systems

and Ventilation Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by

Implementation - New Construction and Retrofit - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and

Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation - New

Construction and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation

and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New Construction and

Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by

Application - Commercial, Residential and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and

Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Commercial,

Residential and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation

and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Residential and

Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and

Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation

and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012,

2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

France for 2022 (E)

Table 76: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by

Segment - Cooling Systems, Heating Systems and Ventilation

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and

Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Cooling Systems,

Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation

and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cooling Systems, Heating Systems

and Ventilation Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by

Implementation - New Construction and Retrofit - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and

Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation - New

Construction and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation

and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New Construction and

Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by

Application - Commercial, Residential and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and

Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Commercial,

Residential and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation

and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Residential and

Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems Market

Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in

Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 85: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by

Segment - Cooling Systems, Heating Systems and Ventilation

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and

Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Cooling Systems,

Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation

and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cooling Systems, Heating Systems

and Ventilation Systems for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by

Implementation - New Construction and Retrofit - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and

Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation - New

Construction and Retrofit Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation

and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Implementation -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for New Construction and

Retrofit for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by

Application - Commercial, Residential and Industrial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and

Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Commercial,

Residential and Industrial Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation

and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial, Residential and

Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 94: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by

Segment - Cooling Systems, Heating Systems and Ventilation

Systems - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Heating, Ventilation and

Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Cooling Systems,

Heating Systems and Ventilation Systems Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Heating, Ventilation

and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Systems by Segment - Percentage



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842190/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________