Woodside Credit Launches New Website, Completing a Digital Transformation

Newport Beach, CA, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Woodside Credit, the leading collector car lender with the lowest payments in America, is pleased to announce the launch of its new website WoodsideCredit.com . The new site makes it easier than ever for visitors to estimate the payment on their next dream car without pulling credit. The website additionally drives home information about the lending program, improved payment calculators, and a focus on partnerships and sponsorships, giving visitors more insights.

“We’re committed to making the loan process easy from start to finish,” said Mitch Shatzen, President and COO at Woodside Credit. “Our company has invested heavily in the digital transformation for our loan process, and we are excited to have a new front door for our clients to quickly learn about our industry-leading loan programs.”

The quick quote feature helps visitors estimate the monthly payment on their next classic, collector, or exotic vehicle. Unlike other lenders, the quick quote estimate does not require a credit pull, making it easier for visitors to shop before applying. Then, when a borrower is ready to move forward, a full application can be easily completed online.

With a focus on mobile-first design, payment examples, and more information at visitors’ fingertips, the new site is designed to provide clients with the information needed to shop for their next collector car loan. Partnerships and sponsorships are highlighted, showing Woodside Credit’s commitment to automotive organizations across the US. Included is the company’s exclusive endorsement as Barrett-Jackson’s collector car loan provider. The new site makes it even easier for Barrett-Jackson bidders to get pre-approved to finance a winning vehicle at the auction.

Woodside Credit also serves auto dealers across the US, and the new website provides dealers with resources to sign up to become a Woodside dealer and increase sales using the loan program. With payment cards and payment calculator templates, Woodside Credit passes along the marketing expertise directly to dealers of all sizes.

Woodside Credit invites visitors to explore the new website or get a quick quote on your next collector vehicle by visiting WoodsideCredit.com .

About Woodside Credit

With over $2 billion in loan originations, Woodside Credit is the leader in classic and collector car financing. Established in 2003, the company's expertise is in providing loans with flexible terms and the lowest monthly payments in America. Woodside Credit is the exclusively endorsed loan provider for Barrett-Jackson, The World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions, and is dedicated to the success of dealerships, automotive networks, and clients nationwide. With terms up to 15 years and loans up to $1,000,000, the company achieves unparalleled quality and flexibility for clients through its commonsense lending practices. Visit WoodsideCredit.com for more information.

Press Contact:

Brian Trevisan

Vice President, Operations

Brian@Woodsidecredit.com

949-877-8290