Kandou’s USB4 Retimer Shipping in Five of Top Six PC OEM Products

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions that improve the way the world connects and communicates, today announced Matterhorn™ USB-C® multiprotocol retimer with USB4™ support is deployed in products from five of the top six PC OEMs.



These products, the first of which recently received USB4 compliance certification, include laptops and mobile computing devices sold worldwide by companies in the U.S., China, Japan and Taiwan.

Matterhorn, the only commercially available USB4 retimer to work across all system-on-chip (SoC) platforms, is also being implemented in designs that will be deployed in desktop and gaming platforms available to consumers later this year.

“The adoption of Matterhorn, named for the mountain in the Alps, by five of the six top PC OEMs reinforces the incredible accomplishment by everyone at Kandou,” comments Amin Shokrollahi, Founder and CEO of Kandou. “We managed our ascent through a global pandemic and successfully delivered a chip sought after by some of the most discerning electronics manufacturers.”

Kandou’s Matterhorn solutions follow the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF) specification for USB4 and support long reach with no compromise on signal integrity to give system designers enhanced flexibility in system development and USB4 implementation. Improved user experiences include enhanced display graphics, faster data transfer between USB4-connected devices and improved battery life of mobile products.

About Kandou

Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions to improve the way the world connects and communicates, is revolutionizing wired connectivity with greater speed and efficiency. It enables a better-connected world by offering disruptive technology through licensing and standard products for smaller, more energy efficient and cost-effective electronic devices. Kandou has a strong IP portfolio that includes Chord™ signaling, adopted by the OIF and JEDEC standards organizations. Kandou offers fundamental advances in interconnect technology that lower power consumption and improve the performance of chip links, unlocking new capabilities for customer devices and systems. Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

