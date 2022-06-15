Medical Disposable Market Size Growth Expected To US$ 1,424 Bn by 2030 Says Acumen Research and Consulting

CHICAGO, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Medical Disposables Market accounted for US$ 365 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ 1,424 Bn by 2030 with a considerable CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast timeframe of 2022 to 2030.



The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed the medical disposable industry out of its niche and into the mainstream. Medical disposables such as surgical masks, needles, gowns, syringes, and other items played an important role in providing first-line safeguards against many nosocomial infections or infectious diseases in hospitals or clinics even before the pandemic. Because of the propagation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the use of medical disposables has increased in a variety of settings. Several companies in other industries are willing to enter, and many have already entered, the medical disposable landscape, specifically for products such as surgical masks, PPE kits, and accessories, in order to increase revenue by meeting the emerging need for virus-protective gear.

Medical disposables are products used to protect healthcare workers from diseases and infections. These are used during medical examinations, surgical procedures, and treatments to prevent cross-contamination between doctors and caregivers, as well as between doctors and patients. Medical disposables are an important component of infection control strategies, and their use is governed by the FDA as Class I reserved medical equipment. Medical disposables are medical devices, apparatuses, or consumables designed for single-use or short-term use in healthcare settings. These supplies are critical in medical settings because they save employees time and reduce healthcare costs.

Request for a free sample report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2940

Report Coverage:

Market Medical Disposables Market Market Size 2021 US$ 365 Bn Market Forecast 2030 US$ 1,424 Bn CAGR 16.8% During 2022 - 2030 Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 – 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Raw Material, By End-use, And By Geography

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled 3M Company, Gerresheimer AG, Terumo Medical Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Covidien plc (Ethicon), Johnson & Johnson, Baxter International, Boston Scientific, Ansell Limited, and Abbott Laboratories. Report Coverage Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Medical Disposables Market Growth Aspects

The implementation and upgrading of infection prevention standards, as well as the increased volume of ill patients in the hospital as a result of COVID-19, are two of the primary causes of the rising demand for medical disposable devices. Furthermore, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other organizations, such as the Infectious American Society of Clinical Oncology, have recommended the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) such as face shields and face masks, which are considered medical disposable, for protection against COVID 19. Besides that, the rising number of surgical procedures, an increase in hospital-acquired infectious diseases (HAI) and other chronic conditions, and growing awareness of the importance of maintaining health and hygiene are the major factors driving the growth of the medical disposable market.

The increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular disease and diabetes has had a significant impact on the medical disposables market. According to the International Diabetes Federation, diabetes will affect 537 million individuals aged 20 to 79 by 2021. Furthermore, the medical disposable market is expected to be driven by increased hygiene and health consciousness among health care providers, as well as an increase in automation in surgical procedures. The rising rate of infection acquired during surgical procedures and maternity care has increased awareness regarding the importance of safety and hygiene. In contrast, an increase in waste generated by disposable items, as well as insufficient reimbursement rates for these devices, are expected to stymie market growth over the forecast period.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/medical-disposables-market

Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global medical disposables market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow significantly in the coming years as a result of rising healthcare awareness. Other factors driving the Asia-Pacific medical disposables industry include an aging population, rising expendable income, and increased healthcare expenditure by several government agencies. The continued advancement of India's and China's emerging economies will also contribute to the region's economic growth. Moreover, Due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular complaints and the growing geriatric population, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Similarly, with the increasing prevalence of Covid-19 in the Asia-Pacific region, the demand for disposable medical items is also increasing. Covid-19 cases have been exceptionally high in South Korea and China. However, due to a rise in the number of healthcare professionals and patients in this region the market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global medical disposables market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on product, raw material, and end-use. Based on the product, the market is divided into wound management products, respiratory supplies, drug delivery products, dialysis disposables, diagnostic and laboratory disposables, sterilization supplies, disposable eye gear, disposable gloves, and others. Based on raw material, the market split into plastic resin, rubber, nonwoven material, metals, paper and paperboard, glass, and others. Based on end-use, the market is classified into hospitals, outpatient/primary care facilities, home healthcare, and others.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2940

Major Players

Somekey players covered global in the medical disposables industry are 3M Company, Gerresheimer AG, Terumo Medical Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Smith & Nephew, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Covidien plc (Ethicon), Johnson & Johnson, Baxter International, Boston Scientific, Ansell Limited, and Abbott Laboratories.

More Related Research on Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals:

The Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market is projected to reach around US$ 7.3 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4% during 2021 to 2028.

The Global Pharmaceutical Logistics Market size value at US$ 133 Bn in 2027 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2020 to 2027.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

https://twitter.com/AcumenRC

https://www.facebook.com/acumenresearchandconsulting

https://www.linkedin.com/company/acumen-research-and-consulting

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: +14079154157

India: +918983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com