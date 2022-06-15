Broad Arrow Auctions Announces Early Auction Highlights from “The Hangar House Collection” Comprising Six Late Model Sports Cars to be Offered Without Reserve at the Palm Beach County Convention Center 18-19 November 2022

Stuart, Florida, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broad Arrow Auctions is thrilled to announce the addition of six outstanding late model sports cars as an early highlight to the upcoming auction taking place this 18-19 November in West Palm Beach, Florida at the beautiful Palm Beach County Convention Center. The early consignment offered on behalf of the Hangar House Collection is a terrific mix of cars from the 1980s through the early 2000s.

The cars offered from the Hangar House Collection are the representation of one man’s driving passion for classic and collectable cars – one that he employed each and every day of his life. Truly one of his greatest pleasures was sharing that passion with others. For many lucky enthusiasts who made the annual trek to Amelia Island, FL in March for the concours, they were able to visit the collection, see these outstanding cars, along with a regularly updated display of collector cars in the 4,400 sq. ft. facility. The annual gathering has continued to grow in reputation and attendance over the years, but always provides an intimate automotive-themed evening enjoyed amongst friends and like-minded enthusiasts. Over the years, the Hangar House Collection has played host to thousands of guests and automotive enthusiasts and continues to do so today.

Partner & Chief Sales Officer Ramsey Potts shares his thoughts on consignment; “I am delighted and honored to announce the consignment of these six very special sports cars from the Hangar House Collection. I have known the owner and his family personally for decades and I know how much each of these cars have meant to him. The occasion of their sale represents a prime opportunity for other enthusiasts to become caretakers of cars that exhibit great provenance, rarity, and potential. I know these specific examples will provide years of happy motoring for any petrol head enthusiast like myself, just as they did for the caretakers of The Hangar House Collection.

1986 Ferrari Testarossa “Monospecchio” (Estimate: $160,000 - $180,000) – Highly desirable early single mirror example in well-preserved and cared for overall condition and fitted with desirable Schedoni luggage

Opened in 2004, The Palm Beach County Convention Center presents a spectacular setting for conventions and social events. An architectural masterpiece with state-of-the-art amenities, the 350,000 square-foot center features a 100,000 square-foot exhibition hall which will play host for the Broad Arrow exhibition and auction. The Palm Beach County Convention Center is conveniently situated immediately adjacent to fine dining, hotel accommodations and high-end shopping.

The forthcoming November auction represents what will be the third live auction in 2022 for Broad Arrow Auctions, and will close out a busy year of auctions, supported by continued industry innovation and sales across all platforms in the company’s first full year of operation. Additional details on all upcoming auctions, including the Palm Beach auction can be found at www.broadarrowauctions.com.

About Broad Arrow Group

Broad Arrow Group and its subsidiaries — Broad Arrow Auctions, Broad Arrow Capital, and Collectors Garage — represent the collective vision of its founders, team members, and partners — to be the best advisor, marketplace, and financier for car collectors, with integrity, trust, and innovation. Broad Arrow Group was founded in 2021 to develop and operate a portfolio of businesses and brands that address the needs of various segments of the collector car market and to transform the collector car industry. In January 2022, Hagerty (NYSE: HGTY) made a strategic investment and became a joint venture partner for Broad Arrow Group. Learn more at www.broadarrowgroup.com .

