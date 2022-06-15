SUCCESS® Magazine Honors Real Estate Innovators With New Trendsetters Awards

DALLAS, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUCCESS® magazine, the leading voice in the field of personal and professional development, today announced the launch of its inaugural Real Estate Trendsetters Awards in continued recognition of its 125th anniversary this year.



The Real Estate Trendsetters Awards will celebrate real estate professionals who are making a difference with their extraordinary efforts to innovate, create and lead by example. Nominations can be submitted at trendsetters.success.com beginning today, and the deadline for submissions is Sept. 15, 2022.

Anyone in the real estate industry can apply, including residential and commercial agents and brokers as well as support staff, technology professionals and proptech companies. Nominees will be asked to provide specific examples of ways they have demonstrated innovation, efficiency and excellence to elevate the real estate industry.



“Real estate has been in the spotlight these past few years with historic home price appreciation, increased competition among buyers, and technology enhancing how people buy and sell real estate,” said Cecilia Meis, Editor-in-Chief of SUCCESS Enterprises. “The Real Estate Trendsetters awards were created to highlight the focus of this evolution where it belongs: on the people who make this industry great. Regardless of the role they serve, trendsetters are those who are revolutionizing real estate, and it’s these innovators we are celebrating.”

Award recipients will be chosen by a panel of industry experts across a variety of real estate companies and organizations. People can nominate themselves or someone else. Honorees will be unveiled on Sept. 30 at success.com , trendsetters.success.com and throughout the organization’s various digital platforms, as well as in the January/February 2023 issue of SUCCESS magazine.

