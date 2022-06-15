New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aircraft Cabin Interiors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842180/?utm_source=GNW

-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

-Complimentary updates for one year



Global Aircraft Cabin Interior Market to Reach $39.7 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aircraft Cabin Interior estimated at US$27.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Seating, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.2% CAGR and reach US$8.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ife segment is readjusted to a revised 7.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR



The Aircraft Cabin Interior market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 4.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR.



Lighting Segment to Record 5.6% CAGR



In the global Lighting segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027.





Select Competitors (Total 76 Featured) -

Astronics Corp.

BAE Systems plc

Bucher Group

Cobham plc

Collins Aerospace

Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG

FACC AG

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc.

Gogo LLC

Honeywell International, Inc.

JAMCO Corp.

Panasonic Avionics Corp.

RECARO Aircraft Seating GmbH & Co. KG

Safran S.A.

Thales S.A.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842180/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

An Introduction to Aircraft Cabin Interior

Aircraft Cabin Interiors: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Traditional Revenue

Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

World Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market by Region: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions:

(2019 & 2025)

World Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia-Pacific,

Rest of World, Latin America, Europe, USA, Canada, and Japan

Seating Solutions Drive Overall Growth in Aircraft Cabin

Interiors Market

In-Flight Entertainment (IFE) Segment Set to Make Big Gains

Sophisticated Lighting Solutions Widen Addressable Market

Improvements in Aircraft Galley Augur Well

Advanced Lavatory Solutions Enthuse Air Passengers

Innovative Windows & Windshields Make a Cut

Global Economic Environment Influences Demand Dynamics

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/

Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

Aircraft Cabin Interiors - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Seating (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

76 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Progressive Growth in the Commercial Aviation Sector Creates

Fertile Environment for Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft

Type for the Years 2018 and 2038

Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2018 & 2038

Global Air Traffic Demand: Number of Air Passengers in Billion

for the Years 2011 to 2025

Rising Demand for Wide Body Commercial Aircrafts Augurs Well

Business & General Aviation Segment Amplifies Market Demand

Number of General Aviation Aircrafts Produced Worldwide for the

Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Global General Aviation Market: Revenue Share (in %) by

Aircraft Type for 2019

Growth of Low-Cost Carriers Favors Market Prospects

LCC Short Haul Market as % of Total Seat Capacity by Region

Aging Aircraft Widen Addressable Market for Aircraft Cabin

Interiors

Global Average Aircraft Fleet Age (In Years) by Geographic

Region/Country for Cumulative Period 2018-2023 and 2023-2028

Improving Military Budgets to Spur Demand for High-Tech Cabin

Interiors

Composites Emerge as Dominant Material Type

Carbon Fiber Composites Find Favor Offering Lightweight &

Durable Alternative

3D Printing Eases Critical Manufacturing Requirements of

Aircraft Cabin Interiors

List of Select 3D Printing Materials for Aerospace Applications

Airlines Effecting Cabin Makeovers and Modifications to Please

Flyers and Make Profit

Upgrade Trends across Different Cabin Classes

Fewer Amenities Present Upselling Opportunities

In-Flight Connectivity

LED Systems and Cabin Refurbishments

Designers Using Specific Elements to Positively Impact

Passengers’ In Flight Experience

Robotics and Automation Technologies Enhance Design,

Manufacture & Installation of Aircraft Cabin Interiors

Advancements in Aircraft Cabins Space to Improve Ambience and

Passenger Experience

Evolution and Advancements in Aircraft Interior Lighting Market

Stringent Testing Allows Airplane Windows to Withstand Vast

Amount of Stress

Stringent Testing Guidelines

Stress and Bird Strike Testing

Passenger Cabin Windows

Aircraft Windshield Fasteners

Backup Systems for Emergency

Digital Color Management Streamlining Cabin Design Process

Digital Tools Overcome Issues Related to Color Perception

Discreet Technologies Finding Use in Aircraft Interiors

Real, Authentic Materials

Select Innovative Aircraft Cabin Design and Concepts

Cabin Systems

In-flight Entertainment and Connectivity

Cabin Concepts

Material & Components

Passenger Comfort Hardware

Select Product Innovations and Launches

Cabin Safety Draw Significant Attention



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Cabin Interiors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin Interiors

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Seating by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Seating by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Seating by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IFE

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for IFE by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for IFE by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lighting by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Lighting by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Lighting by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Galley by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Galley by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Galley by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Lavatory by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Lavatory by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Lavatory by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Windows & Windshields by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Windows & Windshields by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Windows & Windshields

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Stowage Bin by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Stowage Bin by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Stowage Bin by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Panels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Panels by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Panels by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Composites by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Composites by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Composites by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Alloys by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Alloys by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Alloys by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Materials by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Materials by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for OEM

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: World Historic Review for OEM by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for OEM by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aftermarket by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: World Historic Review for Aftermarket by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Aftermarket by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for MRO

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: World Historic Review for MRO by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: World 15-Year Perspective for MRO by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Improving Commercial Aviation Sector to Boost Prospects

Outsourcing: Looming Large Over the Aerospace Industry

Table 46: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Cabin Interiors by Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting,

Galley, Lavatory, Windows & Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors by

Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows &

Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin Interiors

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Seating, IFE,

Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows & Windshields, Stowage Bin

and Panels for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Cabin Interiors by Material - Composites, Alloys and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors by

Material - Composites, Alloys and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin Interiors

by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Composites, Alloys and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 52: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Cabin Interiors by End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: USA Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors by

End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin Interiors

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for OEM,

Aftermarket and MRO for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 55: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Cabin Interiors by Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting,

Galley, Lavatory, Windows & Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors

by Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows &

Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin

Interiors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows &

Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 58: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Cabin Interiors by Material - Composites, Alloys and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors

by Material - Composites, Alloys and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin

Interiors by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Composites, Alloys and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 61: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Cabin Interiors by End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Canada Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors

by End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin

Interiors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM, Aftermarket and MRO for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 64: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Cabin Interiors by Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting,

Galley, Lavatory, Windows & Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors by

Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows &

Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin

Interiors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows &

Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 67: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Cabin Interiors by Material - Composites, Alloys and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors by

Material - Composites, Alloys and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin

Interiors by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Composites, Alloys and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 70: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Cabin Interiors by End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Japan Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors by

End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin

Interiors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM, Aftermarket and MRO for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

China: Fastest Growing Market

Comac Threatens to Overturn the Hegemony of Airbus and Boeing

Table 73: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Cabin Interiors by Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting,

Galley, Lavatory, Windows & Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors by

Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows &

Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin

Interiors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows &

Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 76: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Cabin Interiors by Material - Composites, Alloys and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors by

Material - Composites, Alloys and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin

Interiors by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Composites, Alloys and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 79: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Cabin Interiors by End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: China Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors by

End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: China 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin

Interiors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM, Aftermarket and MRO for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Europe: A Major Aerospace Hub

Table 82: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Cabin Interiors by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin

Interiors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Cabin Interiors by Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting,

Galley, Lavatory, Windows & Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors

by Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows &

Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin

Interiors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows &

Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 88: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Cabin Interiors by Material - Composites, Alloys and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors

by Material - Composites, Alloys and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin

Interiors by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Composites, Alloys and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 91: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Cabin Interiors by End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors

by End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin

Interiors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM, Aftermarket and MRO for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 94: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Cabin Interiors by Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting,

Galley, Lavatory, Windows & Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors

by Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows &

Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin

Interiors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows &

Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 97: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Cabin Interiors by Material - Composites, Alloys and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: France Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors

by Material - Composites, Alloys and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin

Interiors by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Composites, Alloys and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 100: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Cabin Interiors by End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: France Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors

by End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin

Interiors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM, Aftermarket and MRO for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 103: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Cabin Interiors by Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting,

Galley, Lavatory, Windows & Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors

by Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows &

Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin

Interiors by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Seating, IFE, Lighting, Galley, Lavatory, Windows &

Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 106: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Cabin Interiors by Material - Composites, Alloys and

Other Materials - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors

by Material - Composites, Alloys and Other Materials Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin

Interiors by Material - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Composites, Alloys and Other Materials for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 109: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Cabin Interiors by End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors

by End-Use - OEM, Aftermarket and MRO Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aircraft Cabin

Interiors by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

OEM, Aftermarket and MRO for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 112: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Aircraft Cabin Interiors by Type - Seating, IFE, Lighting,

Galley, Lavatory, Windows & Windshields, Stowage Bin and Panels -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Aircraft Cabin Interiors



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842180/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________