The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey to Host Webinar on Marijuana in the Workplace: The Challenges of Measuring Impairment

Millburn, New Jersey, June 15, 2022

MILLBURN, NJ — Adult recreational use of marijuana is now legal in New Jersey and employers are required to address this issue from a workplace perspective. New Jersey business leaders who are interested in maintaining a safe, healthy and drug-free workplace are invited to participate in the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey’s (PDFNJ) FREE Webinar: How to Address Marijuana in the Workplace: The Challenges of Measuring Impairment at 1 p.m. on June 22.

The webinar, hosted by PDFNJ’s workplace prevention program, Drugs Don't Work in NJ, will examine the legal and legislative developments regarding use of marijuana in New Jersey, including the issues of measuring impairment, supervisory training and revising drug-free workplace policies and procedures.

Webinar panelists include, Certified Drug Recognition Expert for the State of New Jersey, Captain Seamus Geddis, of the Franklin Borough Police Department; Andree Peart Laney, Esquire of the Employers Association of New Jersey, who provides on-site compliance training; and Stephen E. Trimboli, Esq., Trimboli & Prusinowski, LLC, regarded as a Best Lawyer of Employment Law, a New Jersey Super Lawyer, and National Public Employer Labor Relations Association and the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence award winner.

“The legalization of the adult recreational use of marijuana in New Jersey will have implications to employers and how they address this issue in the workplace,” said Angelo Valente, Executive Director of PDFNJ. “This webinar will help business owners navigate work place policy surrounding the new cannabis laws and successfully put a policy in place,” said Angelo Valente.

Representatives from small, mid-sized, and large businesses, human resource managers, compliance and safety experts, government and union representatives, and not-for-profit executives are invited to attend. Those interested in participating in the free webinar can register here.

Following the webinar, all participants will receive follow-up information to help adjust their policies and procedures in accordance with any changes taking place on this issue, thereby becoming members of Drugs Don’t Work in NJ. All programs and services provided in this program are FREE of CHARGE.

For questions about this webinar or the FREE programs and services offered to all New Jersey businesses by PDFNJ, please contact Bill Lillis, CPS, Drug-Free Workplace Coordinator at bill@drugfreenj.org or 862-253-6808.

Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey: Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership’s New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey’s history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 211 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.