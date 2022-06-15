International Food Companies recognized for achievements at the 2022 Good Farm Animal Welfare Awards

New York City, New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compassion in World Farming is delighted to announce the winners of its 2022 Good Farm Animal Welfare Awards (GFAWAs). This year’s winners were truly international and, for the first time, include an award for introducing targets to reduce animal-sourced protein such as meat, eggs, or dairy – a vital step towards averting a climate catastrophe.

The GFAWAs, launched in 2007, recognize food businesses that make meaningful improvements to the lives of farmed animals and the sustainability of their supply chains.

This year’s awards celebrated winners in Europe, Asia, Scandinavia and South America. These include Compass Group (UK & IRE), which was the very first to receive Gold in the Planet Friendly Award category for a 2025 commitment to reduce its animal-sourced food by 25%. They have made a pledge to switch to 40% plant-based alternatives by 2030, with a further pledge that 70% of their top five categories will be sourced from regenerative agriculture by 2030.

In total, there were 27 Awards this year spanning the globe, and which are set to benefit over 138 million animals each year.

When Compassion launched its Food Business program over 12 years ago, its mission was to raise the welfare standards of farmed animals used by leading food companies around the world.

Given the urgency of the climate, environmental, and health crises, the program now takes a more holistic approach to help ensure global food systems are more sustainable in the future, by driving transformational change in farm animal welfare, reducing our reliance on animal-sourced foods, and a moving towards more regenerative, nature-friendly farming.

Ben Williamson, U.S. Executive Director, Compassion in World Farming, said: “It’s great to see such a geographically-diverse group of winners this year, demonstrating that the message of farm animal welfare and food sustainability is resonating internationally, with retailers, food producers and other businesses stepping up their game.

“It’s particularly exciting to see companies start to set targets to reduce meat and dairy consumption as this is so important to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and enabling us to meet the Paris climate targets to avert disaster.”

Social enterprise Hilltribe Organics Ltd (HTO) won the Sustainable Food and Farming small producer award for its work to sustain rural farming villages in Thailand with organic and regenerative agriculture.

Carrefour Brazil won Best Retailer Marketing Award for their in-store marketing campaign showing consumers the difference between conventional, cage-free, free-range and organic eggs – and how each system impacts the welfare of hens.

Waitrose scooped Best Retailer Award for achieving the overall best score in the 2022 Supermarket Survey as well as the Best Retailer Innovation Award for their Qualitative Behavioural Assessment project, which measures the emotional wellbeing of animals in the drive to continually improve their quality of life.

The win by Huevos Guillén, through its commitment to cage-free eggs, marked the first time that a major producer in Spain has received a Good Egg Award. They are the largest egg producer in the country and have committed to producing 100% of their eggs and egg products in cage-free systems by 2025, and have extended their commitment to phase out highly intensive combination systems – multi-tiered cages used to house hens which can severely restrict their movement.

Full list of winners:

BEST RETAILER AWARD:

BEST RETAILER INNOVATION AWARD

BEST RETAILER MARKETING AWARD & GOOD EGG COMMENDATION

SPECIAL RECOGNITION AWARDS:

SUSTAINABLE FOOD AND FARMING AWARDS:

PLANET FRIENDLY AWARD GOLD

Compass Group (Food Service, UK & Ireland)

RABBIT INNOVATION AWARD

CAGE FREE AWARD

GOOD CHICKEN AWARDS

GOOD TURKEY AWARDS

GOOD EGG AWARDS

Shunrakuzen (Retailer, Japan)

Zoo Coffee (Food Service, China)

PianGuan Yong AO (Producer, China)

Good Pig Production Award winners:

5 Star Award - Thunder Pig Chessboard Village Base (Jilin Xinghui Chessboard Ecological Agriculture Technology Co. LTD）- 5 Star Award - Heilongjiang Dong Nong Animal Husbandry Co., Ltd. 5 Star Award - Jiangsu YiAi Agricultural Development Co.Ltd 3 Star Award - Cui Lin Base, Kecun Town, Yixian County, Huangshan(Huangshan GuoDa Eco-Agriculture Technology Ltd.) – 2 Star Award - Yongshou Project of Xianyang CP Food Co., Ltd., CP Group – 2 Star Award - SiFangHong (Pinggu) Welfare Farm of Breeding Pigs 1 Star Award - Guangzhou Nordic Farm Agricultural Development Co., Ltd.

Compassion in World Farming was founded in 1967 by a British dairy farmer who became horrified at the development of intensive factory farming. Today Compassion is the leading farm animal welfare organization dedicated to ending factory farming and achieving humane and sustainable food. With headquarters in the UK, we have offices across Europe, in the US, China and South Africa.

To find out more about Compassion in World Farming, visit: http://www.ciwf.com