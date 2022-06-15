New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05834219/?utm_source=GNW
Global Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market to Reach $3.7 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lung Cancer Diagnostics estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Imaging Tests, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.1% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Sputum Cytology segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $587.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11% CAGR
The Lung Cancer Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$587.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$815.4 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.2% and 5.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR.
Molecular Tests Segment to Record 9.1% CAGR
In the global Molecular Tests segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$236.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$421 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$503.5 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 10.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 48 Featured) -
- Abbott Diagnostics - Core Laboratory
- Dr Lal PathLabs
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Illumina Inc.
- Myriad Genetics Inc.
- NanoString Technologies
- NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc.
- PlexBio Co., Ltd.
- QIAGEN GmbH
- Quest Diagnostics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05834219/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Early Detection of Lung Cancer Takes Precedence, Driving the
Demand for Lung Cancer Diagnostics
Non-small Cell Lung Cancer - The More Prominent of the Two Lung
Cancer Types
Imaging Tests Segment Dominates the Market, Molecular Tests
Category to Witness High Growth
US Leads the Lung Cancer Diagnostics Market, Asia-Pacific to
Witness Fastest Growth
Lung Cancer Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Prevalence and Incidence of Lung Cancer to Push the
Demand for Early Diagnoses
Demand for Early Diagnose
Age-Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Men for Select Countries
Age Standardized Lung Cancer Rates in Women for Select Countries
Lung Cancer-Specific Biomarkers to Spur Market Growth
Select Lung Cancer Biomarkers
New Potential Biomarker for Early Stage Lung Cancer Identified
in a Recent NCI Study (2019)
Advancements and Research Initiatives in Lung Cancer
Diagnostics Space
EFIRM Test for Detection of Lung Cancer-related EGFR Mutations
in NSCLC Patients
A Glance at Select Recent Launches of Lung Cancer Diagnostic Tests
New Product Launches/Approvals in the Lung Cancer Diagnostics
Recent Approvals
Liquid Biopsies Grow in Value as a Diagnostic Tool Supporting
Therapy Decisions in NSCLCs
Effervescent Rate of New Innovations & Product Development Will
Make Liquid Biopsy a Readily Available Option for Patients in
the Coming Years
High Cigarette Consumption/Rise in Prevalence of Smoking
Increases the Incidence of Lung Cancer
Cigarette Consumption Per Year Per Person Across Select
Countries: 2016
Top 15 Countries with the Highest Smoking Rates: 2015
Increasing Number of Awareness Programs for Lung Cancer and
Symptoms
Growing Availability of Government/Private Funding for R&D to
Develop Lung Cancer Diagnostics
National Cancer Institute Research Funding for Lung Cancer in
US$ Million for the Years 2014 through 2017
Aging Demographics & Unhealthy Lifestyles Raise the Risk of Cancer
Cancer Prone Sites based on Age
Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million
by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
