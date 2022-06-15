New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Portable Generators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05834210/?utm_source=GNW
Global Portable Generators Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Portable Generators estimated at US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.8% over the period 2020-2027. Emergency, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.5% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Prime/continuous segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $750.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR
The Portable Generators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$750.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$445.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 3.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 69 Featured) -
- Atlas Copco AB
- Briggs & Stratton Corporation
- Caterpillar, Inc.
- Champion Power Equipment
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Generac Power Systems, Inc.
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Kohler Co.
- Kubota Corporation
- Siemens AG
- Wacker Neuson SE
- Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
A Prelude to Portable Generators
Portable Generators: Global Growth Prospects and Outlook
Diesel Generators Dominate the Market
Gasoline Generators to Witness the Fastest Growth
Prime/Continuous Power Generators to Grow at the Fastest Rate
Residential Sector: Largest End-Use Market
Demographics & Societal Developments Accelerate Demand for
Portable Residential Generators
Major Demand Drivers for Residential Generators (2016 & 2030):
Urban Population, Middle Class, and Single Person Households
Replacement Demand to Sustain Demand for Residential Generators
in Mature Developed Markets
Growing Investments in Smart Homes Drive Strong Business Case
Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (in ?000 Households) by Select
Country for Years 2015 & 2020
US Dominates, Asia-Pacific to Witness Fastest Market Growth
Top 10 Portable Generator Models: 2019
Portable Generators - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
69 Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Number of Weather-related Power Outages
Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of
Affected Firms
Weather-related Power Outages in Recent Years
Total Service Lost (in Million Customer Hours) from Recent
Power Outages Due to Storms in the US: As of April 2018
List of Major Power Outages That Affected Global Power Supply
for 2015 & 2016
Impact of Heat Waves on Grid Stability
Impact of Severe Weather on Security Systems
Detroit Gears Up to Enhance Power Grid Security
Rising Demand for Portable and Onsite Generators
Exponential Increase in Global Population, and Heavily Burdened
Electric Power Infrastructure Benefit Market Expansion
World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions)
Projected Global Demand for Primary Energy (M Toe) and
Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035
Average Age of Electricity Plants in the United States as
Percentage (%) of Total Energy Generation Capacity: 2016
Global Economic Environment Influences Demand Dynamics in the
Portable Generators Market
Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country
/Region for the Years 2017 through 2020
Exponential Increase in Urbanization Rate: A Mega Trend
Favoring Market Expansion
World and Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/Country: 2016 & 2040
Need for Continuous Power Supply Drive Widespread Adoption of
Portable Generators
Rise in Construction Activity to Drive Market Growth-
Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Portable
Generators Market: World Construction Industry (in US$
Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022
Projected Infrastructure Investment Needed (in US$ Trillion) by
Region Over the Period 2016-2040
Technological Advancements Drive Portable Generators
Select Top Portable Generators with Wireless Remote Start
Functionality
Increasing Demand for Biofuel Portable Generators
Growing Popularity of Automatic, Intelligent, and Smart
Generators Drive Healthy Market Growth
Advanced Technology and Connectivity Make Residential
Generators Smarter
Automatic Generators Integrated with Smart Technologies
Evolving Smart Cities Necessitates Continuous Power Supply,
Driving the Demand for Portable Generator
Global Spending on Smart City Infrastructure by End-Use (2017 &
2020): Breakdown of Spend (Hardware, Software, and Services)
in US$ Billion for Buildings & Homes, Education, Industry
Automation, Power Supply, Security, and Others
Number of Smart Cities Worldwide (2013-2020)
Select Product Innovations and Launches
Stringent Environmental Regulations to Limit Carbon Emissions
Restrain Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Portable Generators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Emergency by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Emergency by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Emergency by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Prime/Continuous by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Prime/Continuous by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Prime/Continuous by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Gasoline by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Gasoline by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Gasoline by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Diesel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Diesel by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Diesel by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Natural Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Natural Gas by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Fuels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Fuels by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Fuels by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Portable Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by Application - Emergency and
Prime/Continuous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Portable Generators by
Application - Emergency and Prime/Continuous Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Emergency
and Prime/Continuous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 34: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and
Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Portable Generators by Fuel -
Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by
Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gasoline,
Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 37: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Portable Generators by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by Application - Emergency and
Prime/Continuous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Portable Generators by
Application - Emergency and Prime/Continuous Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Emergency
and Prime/Continuous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and
Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Portable Generators by
Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by
Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gasoline,
Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 46: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Portable Generators by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Portable Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 49: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by Application - Emergency and
Prime/Continuous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Portable Generators by
Application - Emergency and Prime/Continuous Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Emergency
and Prime/Continuous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and
Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Portable Generators by Fuel -
Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by
Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gasoline,
Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 55: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Portable Generators by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Portable Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 58: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by Application - Emergency and
Prime/Continuous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: China Historic Review for Portable Generators by
Application - Emergency and Prime/Continuous Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Emergency
and Prime/Continuous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and
Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: China Historic Review for Portable Generators by Fuel -
Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: China 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by
Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gasoline,
Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 64: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: China Historic Review for Portable Generators by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: China 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Portable Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 67: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Portable Generators by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by Application - Emergency and
Prime/Continuous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Portable Generators by
Application - Emergency and Prime/Continuous Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Emergency
and Prime/Continuous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 73: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and
Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Portable Generators by
Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by
Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gasoline,
Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 76: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Portable Generators by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Portable Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 79: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by Application - Emergency and
Prime/Continuous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: France Historic Review for Portable Generators by
Application - Emergency and Prime/Continuous Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Emergency
and Prime/Continuous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and
Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: France Historic Review for Portable Generators by
Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: France 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by
Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gasoline,
Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 85: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: France Historic Review for Portable Generators by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: France 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Portable Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 88: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by Application - Emergency and
Prime/Continuous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Portable Generators by
Application - Emergency and Prime/Continuous Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Emergency and Prime/Continuous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 91: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and
Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Germany Historic Review for Portable Generators by
Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators
by Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gasoline,
Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 94: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Germany Historic Review for Portable Generators by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Residential, Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
ITALY
Table 97: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by Application - Emergency and
Prime/Continuous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Portable Generators by
Application - Emergency and Prime/Continuous Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Emergency
and Prime/Continuous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and
Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Italy Historic Review for Portable Generators by
Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by
Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gasoline,
Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 103: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Italy Historic Review for Portable Generators by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Portable Generators Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 106: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by Application - Emergency and
Prime/Continuous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 107: UK Historic Review for Portable Generators by
Application - Emergency and Prime/Continuous Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Emergency
and Prime/Continuous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 109: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and
Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: UK Historic Review for Portable Generators by Fuel -
Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by
Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gasoline,
Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 112: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and
Industrial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 113: UK Historic Review for Portable Generators by
End-Use - Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: UK 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Residential,
Commercial and Industrial for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 115: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by Application - Emergency and
Prime/Continuous - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 116: Spain Historic Review for Portable Generators by
Application - Emergency and Prime/Continuous Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Emergency
and Prime/Continuous for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 118: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and
Other Fuels - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: Spain Historic Review for Portable Generators by
Fuel - Gasoline, Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Portable Generators by
Fuel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gasoline,
Diesel, Natural Gas and Other Fuels for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 121: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Portable Generators by End-Use - Residential, Commercial and
