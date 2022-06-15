New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Coffee Shops Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820717/?utm_source=GNW
Global Coffee Shops Market to Reach $201.4 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Coffee Shops estimated at US$156.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$201.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.6% over the period 2020-2027. Coffee, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$123 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Products segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $35 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Coffee Shops market in the U.S. is estimated at US$35 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$12 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 269 Featured) -
- Costa Coffee
- Cafe Coffee Day
- Caffe Nero
- CaffeRitazza
- Caribou Coffee Company
- Coffee Beanery
- Coffee Republic
- Dutch Bros Coffee
- Gloria Jean`s Coffees International Pty .Ltd.
- McCafe
- Peet`s Coffee
- Second Cup Coffee Co.
- Starbucks Corporation
- Tim Hortons, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820717/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
COVID-19 Crisis Leaves Coffee Shops Struggling to Contain
Operating Losses
YoY Growth in Seated Diners in Restaurants Worldwide (In %)
Starbucks Monthly Sales Growth in US and China: January 2020-
May 2020
Strategies Adopted by Coffee Shops to Remain Relevant
Retail Chain Demand Ebbs following Spike in First Quarter Sales
Coffee Shops: An Overview
Coffee Industry Dynamics
Coffee: Fast Facts
Noteworthy Coffee Facts of Major Coffee Markets
An Insight into Origins of Coffee
Coffee Varieties
Types of Coffees
Coffee Waves: Tracking the Evolution of Coffee Industry
Coffee Production Landscape
Global Coffee Production (in Thousand 60Kg Bags) by Crop Year:
2015-16 to 2019-20
Brazil Dominates Global Coffee Production
Leading Coffee Producing Countries Worldwide by Production
Volume (1000, 60kg bags) for the Year 2018-2019 and 2019-2020
Leading Coffee Producing Countries Worldwide by Production
Volume Share for the Crop Year 2019-2020
Surging Output & Receding Demand amid COVID-19 Jolts Coffee
Industry
Major Coffee Producing Regions/Countries: Snapshot Profiles
Europe Leads Global Coffee Consumption
Top Coffee Consuming Regions/Countries Worldwide (2019-20):
Consumption of Coffee in Thousands of 60-Kilogram Bags
Coffee Shops - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Global Coffee Chains Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues
by Leading Coffee Chain for 2019
Leading Coffee Shops Worldwide Ranked by Number of Stores: 2019
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Coffee Shops Shift to Drive-thru & Contactless Pick-up Options
to Re-Energize Business and Stay Viable during COVID-19
Online Orders Gain Traction
Hygiene Trends Redefine Coffee Shop Business
Contact-less Machines and Robots Address the Shifting Consumer
Mindset
Emergence of Innovative Coffee Brewing Methods
Coffee Experience to be Redefine Designs
Changing Consumption and Spending Patterns
Coffee shops to Remain Workplaces for Digital Nomads
Going forwards Working Customers to Drive More Traffic to
Coffee Shops
Youngsters and Millennials Alter the Growth Patterns at Coffee
Shops
Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important
Opportunity Indicators
Global Millennials Population Spread by Region (in %): 2019
Generation Z Emerge as Influential Coffee Buying Demographic
Working Age Population by Generation: 2010, 2020, and 2030
Coffee Tourism, Gourmet Coffee and Preference for Specialty
Coffee Stay Unmuted
Consumer Preference for Premium Products Fuels Growth in
Specialty Coffee Shops Market
New Beverage Concepts Influence Coffee Shops
Snapchilled & Healthy Coffees
Brands Focus on Innovations in Foam Art
Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives Take Center Stage
Emergence of Innovative Coffee Brewing Methods
Coffee Shops Resort to Novel Promotional Strategies
Impact of Rising Popularity of Tea & Efforts to Alienate from
Disposable Cups
Coffee Shops Eye Waste Reduction Strategy to Earn Customer Loyalty
Recycling Paper Cups Remains Formidable Challenge
Efforts to Engage in Circular Economy through Waste Reduction
Encouraging Use of Reusable Cups
Using Spent Coffee Grounds
Targeting Energy Savings
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 269
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820717/?utm_source=GNW
