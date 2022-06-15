Gebrüder Weiss Expands International Bicycle Campaign After Goal to Circle the Globe Reached in 45 Days

LAUTERACH, Austria, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 1, the logistics company Gebrüder Weiss launched a bike campaign entitled "Cycling Around the World," open to cyclists around the world. Cyclists use an app to record and count the kilometers covered through the end of September. The original aim was to cycle a total distance of 40,075 kilometers throughout the campaign - the same as the length of the equator.

The campaign goal was reached just 45 days after it began. The Earth was circled for a second time in mid-June, so Gebrüder Weiss set a new goal: to circle the Earth for a third time, covering a total of 120,225 kilometers. A reforestation project in Togo, West Africa, is benefiting from the sporting ambition of the cyclists: for every 40 kilometers cycled, Gebrüder Weiss, in cooperation with the campaign partner natureOffice, finances the planting of a tree. Two thousand trees will be planted now, and after covering enough kilometers to go around the world three times, the corporate forest will grow by 3,000 trees.

"We are delighted by the great response to the bike campaign. We certainly believed that the participants would manage to circle the globe together. Still, we never thought they would manage it so quickly," says Frank Haas, Head of Corporate Brand Strategy & Communications at Gebrüder Weiss.

"As a logistics company, we are very supportive of people who set themselves sporting targets and get things moving of their own volition. The campaign also dovetails well with our sustainability strategy of promoting environmentally-friendly mobility. Gebrüder Weiss has also been very close to cycling for many years, being a logistics partner in numerous cycling events," says Frank Haas, explaining the idea behind the campaign.

Cyclists from inside and outside the company are invited to participate in "Cycling around the World" through the end of September. Participants can choose from six challenges of different lengths, covering distances between 60 and 6,000 kilometers. Gebrüder Weiss is offering prizes for each challenge.

For more information about the campaign, visit: www.gw-world.com/cycling-around-the-world

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss Holding AG, based in Lauterach, Austria, is a globally operative full-service logistics provider. The family-owned company employs nearly 8,000 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. North American locations include headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, El Paso, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Developing and changing with its customers' needs during its extensive history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com

Media Contact:

Karolyn Raphael, Winger Marketing

karolyn@wingermarketing.com

T 312-494-0422

Gebrüder Weissusa@gw-world.com

www.gw-world.com

Related Images











Image 1: The Gebrüder Weiss Corporate Forest Project in Togo





The Gebrüder Weiss corporate forest project in Togo, West Africa: one tree is planted for every 40 kilometers cycled in the "Cycling Around the World" campaign.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment