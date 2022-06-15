New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820699/?utm_source=GNW

Global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) Market to Reach US$5.4 Billion by the Year 2026



Magneto-Resistive Random Access Memory (MRAM), also termed Magnetic RAM, is a device used to store data bits with the use of magnetic charges instead of an electrical charge. MRAM involves storage of data bits that are stored using magnetic states instead of electrical charges, which are used in dynamic random access memory (DRAM). MRAM is anticipated to witness increased growth over the coming years driven by a variety of factors. Industries are becoming more and more digital owing to technological advancements of computing technologies. Rapid penetration of IoT, smart robots and smart drones and increasing number of electronic devices like smartphones, smart televisions, smart wearables etc. are creating a strong demand growth scenario for MRAM. MRAM is able to resist high levels of radiation efficiently and also operate in very high and low temperature conditions. The technology is also tamper resistant, which makes it suitable for rugged applications in the military and industrial sectors. Significant growth in penetration of smart consumer electronics, increased IoT penetration and 4G & 5G emergence would drive the need for increased power efficiency and memory capacity, which would in turn result in high demand for MRAM. While the MRAM market is at the development stage, the industry is witnessing increasing focus on research and development initiatives, innovations, and strategic partnerships.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) estimated at US$989.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 32.7% over the analysis period. Enterprise Storage, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 36.8% CAGR to reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Consumer Electronics segment is readjusted to a revised 32.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.7% share of the global Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) market. A key driver behind the steady growth in use of MRAM for enterprise storage applications is the increasing number of data centers, where enterprise storage functions as mass storage. Enterprise storage application is also poised to benefit from the use of less power by MRAM compared to flash, resulting in improved operational efficiency, which is critical in enterprise storage applications.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $451.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026



The Magneto Resistive RAM (MRAM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$451.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 42.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 25.3% and 28% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 32.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$2.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America is expected to continue leading the global market led by increased focus on research and development activities, rising demand from several end-user industries for memory solutions with advanced technologies, and the presence of major players in the region. The segment of medical devices is also witnessing rapid IoT adoption. Strong automotive sales are anticipated in the US over the coming years, providing major growth opportunity for MRAMs which are used in engine control units, in-car data log, multimedia systems and advanced transmission control among others. RFID devices are being integrated with MRAM for withstanding gamma radiation. Asia-Pacific and China are poised to make strong gains in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of cloud computing applications, extended Internet penetration, expanding data center infrastructure, and rapid developments in the semiconductor industry, which is resulting in higher demand for advanced memory technology for the semiconductor industry.



Robotics Segment to Reach $625 Million by 2026



In the global Robotics segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 24.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$151.2 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$702.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$47.2 Million by the year 2026.

Emergence of Next Generation Memory Technologies to Support

Growth of MRAM Market

Global Non-Volatile Memory Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

MRAM Set to Emerge as Persistent Memory for Numerous Applications

Low-power Consumption Benefit of MRAM

MRAM Moves into Embedded Space

Increasing Competitiveness of Embedded MRAM (eMRAM) with Other

Memory Technologies: Price in $/Gb by Memory Type for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

eMRAM Holds an Edge Over Other Memory Technologies: Comparing

Power, Performance, Area, and Availability of SRAM, eMRAM,

eFLASH, PCM, RRAM, and FeFET

Second Generation STT-MRAM to Grab Growing Share of MRAM Market

STT-MRAM Finally Comes to Market Replacing Embedded NOR Flash

STT-RAM to Emerge as a Potential Leading Memory Type in the

Embedded Emerging NVM Market

Emerging Non-Volatile Memory (NVM) Market: Percentage Breakdown

of Revenues in Standalone and Embedded Memory Segments by

RRAM, STT-MRAM and PCM

Challenges Confronting Fabrication and Testing of STT-RAM

Potential for MRAM to Replace SRAM and DRAM

Growing Memory Requirements of Data Centers to Propel MRAM Market

Data Centers Continue to Gain Importance: Presenting

Opportunities for MRAM Market

Global Data centers Market Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019

Through 2025

Data Center IP Traffic Growth Worldwide: Global Data Center IP

Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022

Global Data Center IP Traffic Breakdown (in %) by Cloud and

Traditional Data Centers for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021

Power, Cost, and Time Saving Advantages of STT-MRAM to Drive

Adoption in Hyperscale Data Centers

Number of Hyperscale Data Centers Worldwide (in Units) for the

Period 2015-2021

Rising Computing Needs of Consumer Electronic Devices:

Opportunity for MRAM Market

Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market Growth Outlook

(In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Embedded MRAM Emerges as a Promising Technology for IoT

Devices, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

MRAM Opportunity in IoT Space: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In

Billion) for Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Rapidly Growing AI/ML Market Presents Growth Opportunities for

MRAM Adoption: Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Revenues in

US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growing Need for Energy-Efficient Storage Solutions Gives

Impetus to MRAM Market

Installed Base of Data Storage Capacity (in Zettabytes) for

2019, 2020, and 2024

MRAM Emerges as a Possible Option for Post-Flash Solid-State

Storage

MRAM Emerges as the Next Stage for Solid State Storage

MRAM Emerges as a Memory Solution for Intelligent and Connected

Automobiles

Toggle MRAM Preps for 5G Revolution

Edge Computing to Drive Demand for MRAM

Quad MTJ with STT-MRAM Technology to Enable Advanced Edge

Devices for Emerging Applications

Rising Use of MRAM in Automotive Industry

Need for Radiation-Hardened ICs Hold Potential for MRAM in

Satellites and Spacecrafts

High Resistance to Radiation Makes STT-MRAM Perfect for Space

Applications

Advancements in MRAM Augurs Well for the Market

Energy Efficient MRAM Developed by a South Korean Research Team

Tohoku University Research Team Develops High Speed SOT Magneto

Resistive RAM

Researchers at NTHU Manipulates MRAM by Working with the

Electron Spin

IBM Developing STT-MRAM Technology

Research Focus on Using Antiferromagnets for MRAM Catches Pace

Select Startups Set to Scale up Computer Memory with Promising

MRAM Solutions

Testing Becomes Important for a Good MRAM Memory

Challenges Confronting Making and Testing of STT-MRAM



