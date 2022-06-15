Hostel Industry Growth Is Fueled By The Resurgence Of Staycations Following The Pandemic As Per The Business Research Company's Hostels Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the hostels market, the resurgence of staycations is expected to contribute to the growth of the market for hostels in the forecast period. Changing lifestyles and increasing interest in domestic tourism will positively impact the market. COVID-19 has negatively impacted the tourism sector. The pandemic forced people to cancel their vacations and family gatherings due to the unexpected and unprecedented lockdown and also various travel restrictions to curb the coronavirus spread. Due to the travel restrictions and risks involved in long-distance travel, staycations have witnessed popularity among voyagers. According to a Building Society research study in the UK, around 71% of respondents intend to plan their holiday within the UK in 2021. Also, according to the online hotel room platform, Hoo, the level of staycations being taken across 16 global holiday hotspots increased by an average of 18% in 2021 over the previous year. Changing people’s minds and interests and the resurgence of staycations are expected to drive growth in the hostels market during the forecast period.



The global hostel market size is expected to grow from $364.32 billion in 2021 to $451.99 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.1%. The growth in the hostels market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The hostels market is expected to reach $840.27 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 16.8%.

The hostel market is coming up with innovative hostel concepts, including remote hostels, boutique hostels, surf hostels and tattoo hostels. For instance, in 2021, Viajero Hostels, a travel-focused lifestyle brand with 16 hostels in Colombia, Argentina, Uruguay, and Mexico, expanded to the US market, with boutique and local experiences for its visitors. These boutique hostels provide travelers with an environment where they can work, relax, meet like-minded individuals, and learn about the cultural nuances of their location.

Major players in the hostels market include Hostelworld, Hostelling International, Green Tortoise Hostel, London Backpackers, Newquay Backpackers, Canada Hostels, WOKSEN, Cloudbeds, A&O Hotels and Hostels, OPERA Property Management System (PMS), Hotelogix PMS, Maestro PMS, MSI CloudPM, Frontdesk Anywhere, Rezlynx PMS, RoomMaster, Safestay plc, and eZee Frontdesk.

TBRC’s global hostel market analysis is segmented by type into students, workers, others; by price point into economy, mid-range, luxury; by mode of booking into online bookings, direct bookings, others.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the hostels market in 2021. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. The regions covered in the hostel market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Hostels Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022 – 2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide hostels market overviews, hostels market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, hostels market segments and geographies, hostels market trends, hostels market drivers, hostels market restraints, hostels market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

