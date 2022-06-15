Calcium Carbonate Market is expected to witness a Y-o-Y growth of 5.1% & reach US$ 41.4 Bn by 2022-2032 – Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Calcium Carbonate market is estimated to expand at a remarkable growth rate of 5.4% CAGR over the forecast period between 2022 and 2032, finding future market insights (FMI) in a recent market analysis.



Calcium Carbonate is widely used in various Paints and Coatings applications. it is used as an agent to enhance gloss, as an additive, and rheology modifier in a wide range of applications. In addition, Calcium Carbonate is extensively used in the aqueous paint industry. It promotes good dispersion and improves luster. It is used in wall plastic powder and skims coat with a very high dosage as filling material and whiteness improvement.

Paints and Coatings has a significant application in the automotive, transportation, and construction sector, its product is used in infrastructure, and industrial applications and for the decoration of residential and non-residential buildings. The rising demand for paints and coating products for various end-use industries is one of the major drive to increase the Calcium Carbonate Market.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3794

In addition, the consumption of Calcium Carbonate in the Plastics industry is rising rapidly. Calcium carbonate is available around the world, it is compatible with a wide range of polymer resins, and is easy to grind these factors make its effective use in Plastic Industry. In the Propylene compound calcium carbonate is often used to increase rigidity, it provides opacity and surface gloss. Consumption of Calcium Carbonate is increasing with continuous demand for plastic products.

Moreover, stringent environmental regulations for Paints and coatings and Plastic Industry is one of the major restraints for the calcium Carbonate Market.

“Increasing demand for Paints and coatings products is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

The global Calcium Carbonate market is expected to attain a value of over US$ 41.4 Bn by the end of the forecast period growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

by the end of the forecast period growing at a CAGR of over the forecast period. Rising demand for Calcium Carbonate for various applications in the paints and coating industry is expected to propel the growth of the market in recent years.

Key players are focusing on increasing production capacity and expansion by setting up a new plants to cater to the growing demand of end-use industries

Calcium Carbonate is compatible with a wide range of polymer resins and is easy to grind making its effective use in Plastic Industry.

Due to the presence of countries like China, the world's largest Calcium Carbonate producer, East Asia is predicted to be the leading market in terms of Calcium Carbonate consumption.





For critical insights, request for PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-3794

Competitive Landscape

Imerys, Omya AG, Minerals Technologies Inc., Huber Engineered Materials, Mississippi Lime Company, Carmeuse, Sibelco, Midwest Calcium Carbonate, Calciner SA, Greer Limestone Company, LafargeHolcim, United States Lime & Minerals, Inc., Excalibar Minerals LLC, AGSCO Corp, Blue Mountain Minerals, GCCP Resources, GLC Minerals, LLC, ILC Resources, Mountain Materials, Inc., NALC, LLC and various others are the some of the key manufacturers of Calcium Carbonate Calcium Carbonate profiled in the full version of the report.

More Insights into the Calcium Carbonate Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global Calcium Carbonate market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022-to 2032. To understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on Application, Product Type, End use and Region.

Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3794

Calcium Carbonate Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)

By Application:

Fillers

Neutralizing Agents

Construction Materials

Dietary Supplements

Desulfurization

Additive

Others





By End Use:

Paper

Plastic & Rubber

Paints & Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Cement & Ceramics

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Others

About FMI – Chemicals and Materials

The Chemicals and Materials division of FMI offers a distinct and pinpoint analysis of the chemicals and materials industry. This exhaustive coverage extends from commodity, bulk, specialty and petrochemicals to advanced materials, composites and nanotechnology in particular, with special emphasis on ‘green alternatives, recycling and renewable technology developments, supply-demand-trade assessment. Our research studies serve as referencing market guidelines for chemical manufacturers, research institutions, channel partners and government bodies for developing – ‘The Way Forward’.

Buy Now@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/3794



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product innovation & Diversification

4.3. Marketing and Brand management

4.4. Supply Chain Management

Get detailed TOC @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-3794



Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Chemicals & Materials

Fixing Agent Market Value : The fixing agent market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, and is anticipated to reach a market share of US$ 5.24 Bn in 2032



Tire Materials Market Analysis : The global tire materials market is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 99.99 Bn by the end of 2028.



Colloidal Metal Particles Market Volume : Sales in the global colloidal metal particles market are slated to top US$ 20.2 Bn in 2022. Expanding at a healthy 8.1% CAGR, the market size is projected to total US$ 32.3 Bn by 2028.



Turpentine Market Growth : Demand in the global turpentine market is anticipated to exceed US$ 1.51 Bn by 2028, rising at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast 2022-2028.



Coal Tar Pitch Market Demand : Future Market Insights (FMI) has forecast the coal tar pitch market to grow with a year on year growth of 5.5% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 3,749.6 Mn by 2022 end. The global business is anticipated to witness a considerable CAGR of 5.4% during the period of 2022 and 2028.



Oilfield Production Chemicals Market Outlook : Future Market Insights (FMI) has forecasted the Oilfield Production Chemicals market to grow with a year on year growth of 4.0% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 3,021.8 Mn by 2022 end. The global business is anticipated to witness a considerable CAGR of 4.0% during the period of 2022 and 2028.



Ferrovanadium Market Trends : The Ferrovanadium market to grow with a y-o-y growth of 5.1% in 2022 reaching a value of about US$ 4,277.3 Mn by 2022 end.Considering this, FMI has forecasted the global Ferrovanadium sales to reach a valuation of US$ 5,776.5 Mn in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.1%.



Pharma Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market Share : Sales in the global Pharma Grade Sodium Bicarbonate Market are slated to top US$ 256.0 Mn in 2022. Expanding at a healthy 3.5% CAGR, the market size is projected to total US$ 315.4 Mn by 2028.



Fertilizer Additives Market Forecast : Fertilizer additives market is anticipated to exhibit year-on-year growth of 4.2% and reach a value of about US $1075.3 Mn by end of 2022.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/calcium-carbonate-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs