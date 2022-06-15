New York, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820120/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market to Reach $16.9 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform estimated at US$5.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. eCommerce, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.8% CAGR and reach US$9.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Order Management segment is readjusted to a revised 11.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.3% CAGR
The Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.8% and 14.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.9% CAGR.
Other Solutions Segment to Record 17.8% CAGR
In the global Other Solutions segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 16.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 19.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
- Aptos, Inc.
- Citixsys Americas - iVend Retail
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.
- dunnhumby Limited
- Fujitsu Limited
- HCL Technologies Limited
- Infor Global Solutions, Inc.
- Infosys Limited
- Magento, An Adobe Company
- Microsoft Corporation
- NCR Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Retail pro international
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- SAP SE
- Toshiba Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820120/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform: Enabling Retailers to
Establish Presence across Multiple Channels and Platforms
Competitive Scenario
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
With Brick-and-Mortar Retail Stores Losing Sheen, Omnichannel
Emerges as the Strategy to Survive and Thrive
Sales Channel Preference of Global Shoppers (in %) in Making
Purchases
US Retail Market: Breakdown of Sales for Online and Offline
Sales Channels in $ Billion for the Years 2016, 2017 and 2018
Penetration of e-Commerce in the US: e-Commerce Sales as % of
Total Retail Sales for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and
2018
Downward Slide of Brick-and-Mortar Retail Stores Market: Sales
of Department Stores in $ Billion in the US for the Years
2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
Brick-and-Mortar Retail Market Looks for Revival with
Omnichannel Strategy
Omnichannel Strategy to be Integral to e-Commerce Market
Rapid Growth of e-Commerce Sales: Potential Opportunity for
Omnichannel Retail Commerce Market
Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the Years 2017,
2019, 2021 and 2023
Global E-Commerce Market as a % of Retail Sales for the Period
2017-2023
Leading Retail E-Commerce Countries Worldwide: Ranked by Sales
in $ Billion for 2019E
Comparing Omni-Channel and Multi-Channel Retail Commerce
Mobile Emerges as the Primary Platform to Connect Online and
In-store Consumer Experiences
Growing Use of Mobile Devices for Retail Sales: An Opportunity
for Retailers to Maximize Value of Omnichannel Platforms
Global Retail M-Commerce Market: Sales in $ Trillion for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
M-Commerce Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by
Device for 2019 and 2025
Surging Smartphone Penetration Augurs Well for Omnichannel
Market: Smartphone Users as % of Global Population for the
Period 2018-2022
Mobile Shopping Apps Take Top Priority in Omnichannel Retailing
OmniChannel Order Management: Enabling Order Management across
All Retail Channels
Omnichannel Order Fulfillment in Retail: Simplifying and
Automating Retail
World Omnichannel Fulfillment Capabilities: Percentage of
Stores Enabled to Provide Various Omnichannel Fulfillment
Capabilities for 2019
New Generation Consumers Drive Omni-Channel Retail Commerce Market
Food Retail Sector Moves towards Omnichannel Retailing
Omnichannel Innovations Transform Grocery and Drugstore Market
Omnichannel Retail Sector Looks to Tap the Power of Geospatial
Analytics
Phygital: The Latest Concept to Replace Omnichannel Strategy
Advanced Technologies Revolutionizing Omnichannel Retail Space
Emerging Technologies with Significant Implications for the
Omnichannel Retail Space
Innovations Help Blur Lines between Digital and In-store
Shopping Blurring
A Glance into Select Brands with Exceptional Omni-Channel
Experiences
Select Popular Omnichannel eCommerce Platforms and Softwares
Major Challenges Retailers Face in Adopting Omnichannel Strategy
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for eCommerce by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Order
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Order Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Solutions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for SaaS
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for SaaS by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Premise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Consumer Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FMCG
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for FMCG by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Apparel & Footwear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Apparel & Footwear by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitality by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Hospitality by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States
for 2022 (E)
Consumer Purchasing Trends in the US: A Statistical Overview
US Omnichannel Shopping Sales (2019): Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Buyer/Customer Category
US Digital Shoppers Market (2019): Preference (in %) of
Customers by Shopping Method
US Shoppers Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Internet
Users Buying Products by Method of Purchase for In-Store and
Digital
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Retail
Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - eCommerce, Order
Management and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for eCommerce, Order Management and Other Solutions
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 25: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Retail
Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: USA 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for SaaS and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 27: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Retail
Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Vertical - Consumer
Electronics, FMCG, Apparel & Footwear, Hospitality and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Consumer Electronics, FMCG, Apparel & Footwear,
Hospitality and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - eCommerce,
Order Management and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for eCommerce, Order Management and Other Solutions
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for SaaS and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 33: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Vertical - Consumer
Electronics, FMCG, Apparel & Footwear, Hospitality and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Consumer Electronics, FMCG, Apparel & Footwear,
Hospitality and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - eCommerce,
Order Management and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for eCommerce, Order Management and Other Solutions
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for SaaS and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 39: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Vertical - Consumer
Electronics, FMCG, Apparel & Footwear, Hospitality and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Consumer Electronics, FMCG, Apparel & Footwear,
Hospitality and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Omnichannel Retailing Emerges as a Vital Strategy for Brick and
Mortar Stores to Reverse Fortunes
Chinese Retail Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Online
Retail and Offline Retail Segments for the Years 2010 and 2018
Big Data to Play a Pivotal Role in the Success of Omni-Channel
Retailing
Alibaba’s Omnichannel Retail Strategies
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - eCommerce,
Order Management and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 42: China 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for eCommerce, Order Management and Other Solutions
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 43: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: China 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for SaaS and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 45: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Vertical - Consumer
Electronics, FMCG, Apparel & Footwear, Hospitality and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Consumer Electronics, FMCG, Apparel & Footwear,
Hospitality and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Geographic Region -
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - eCommerce,
Order Management and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 50: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for eCommerce, Order Management and Other Solutions
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 51: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for SaaS and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Vertical - Consumer
Electronics, FMCG, Apparel & Footwear, Hospitality and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Consumer Electronics, FMCG, Apparel & Footwear,
Hospitality and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 55: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - eCommerce,
Order Management and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: France 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for eCommerce, Order Management and Other Solutions
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 57: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for SaaS and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Vertical - Consumer
Electronics, FMCG, Apparel & Footwear, Hospitality and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Consumer Electronics, FMCG, Apparel & Footwear,
Hospitality and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022:
( E)
Table 61: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - eCommerce,
Order Management and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for eCommerce, Order Management and Other Solutions
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 63: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for SaaS and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Vertical - Consumer
Electronics, FMCG, Apparel & Footwear, Hospitality and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Consumer Electronics, FMCG, Apparel & Footwear,
Hospitality and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 67: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - eCommerce,
Order Management and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for eCommerce, Order Management and Other Solutions
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 69: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for SaaS and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Vertical - Consumer
Electronics, FMCG, Apparel & Footwear, Hospitality and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Consumer Electronics, FMCG, Apparel & Footwear,
Hospitality and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom
for 2022 (E)
Table 73: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Retail
Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - eCommerce, Order
Management and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of Annual
Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 74: UK 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for eCommerce, Order Management and Other Solutions
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 75: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Retail
Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for SaaS and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Retail
Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Vertical - Consumer
Electronics, FMCG, Apparel & Footwear, Hospitality and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Consumer Electronics, FMCG, Apparel & Footwear,
Hospitality and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 79: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - eCommerce,
Order Management and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 80: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for eCommerce, Order Management and Other Solutions
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 81: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 82: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for SaaS and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Vertical - Consumer
Electronics, FMCG, Apparel & Footwear, Hospitality and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Consumer Electronics, FMCG, Apparel & Footwear,
Hospitality and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 85: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - eCommerce,
Order Management and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for eCommerce, Order Management and Other Solutions
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 87: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 88: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for SaaS and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Vertical - Consumer
Electronics, FMCG, Apparel & Footwear, Hospitality and Other
Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for Consumer Electronics, FMCG, Apparel & Footwear,
Hospitality and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 91: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution -
eCommerce, Order Management and Other Solutions - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Retail
Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for eCommerce, Order Management and
Other Solutions for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 93: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS
and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Retail
Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for SaaS and On-Premise for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Vertical -
Consumer Electronics, FMCG, Apparel & Footwear, Hospitality and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Retail
Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Consumer Electronics, FMCG,
Apparel & Footwear, Hospitality and Other Verticals for the
Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for
2022 (E)
Table 97: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Retail
Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2021 &
2027
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution -
eCommerce, Order Management and Other Solutions - Independent
Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Retail
Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for eCommerce, Order Management and
Other Solutions for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS
and On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Retail
Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for SaaS and On-Premise for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Vertical -
Consumer Electronics, FMCG, Apparel & Footwear, Hospitality and
Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 104: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Retail
Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Vertical - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Revenues for Consumer Electronics, FMCG,
Apparel & Footwear, Hospitality and Other Verticals for the
Years 2021 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform Market Presence - Strong/
Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022
(E)
Table 105: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Solution - eCommerce,
Order Management and Other Solutions - Independent Analysis of
Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 106: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for eCommerce, Order Management and Other Solutions
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail Omni-Channel Commerce Platform by Deployment - SaaS and
On-Premise - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia 7-Year Perspective for Retail Omni-Channel
Commerce Platform by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Revenues for SaaS and On-Premise for the Years 2021 & 2027
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05820120/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________